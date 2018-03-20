Managed print vs. managed content: What healthcare executives should know

As the digital transformation continues to reshape healthcare, many organizations are converting their legacy, paper-based managed print operations to more a digital-focused managed content framework. The result, according to experts at Brother, which provides these services, is helping organizations lower costs while reducing strain on end-users.

Brian Healy, senior manager for consulting and managed print services with Brother, said the key to smooth transition is to follow several key best practices. Those include a detailed planning period and pre-set governing period to ensure the transition goes off smoothly.

These best practices can be applied to any program to help develop “a deeper impact on the end user community and make them more likely to accept the project going forward,” he said.

The distinction between managed print and managed content is important. While managed print involves the coordination of physical documents and devices, managed content services are more focused on digital communications.

Healy has seen this kind of transition strengthen initiatives relating to reducing cost, improving support, reducing an eco-footprint, increasing security and improving overall workflows.

Healy is sharing a few case studies related to managed content services in a webinar hosted by the HIMSS Learning Center.

Click here to see his presentation.