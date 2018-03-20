By: 

Sponsored

Managed print vs. managed content: What healthcare executives should know

A digital and connected strategy save on costs, improve productivity, Brother says.
March 20, 2018
09:46 AM
Share
Managed print vs. managed content

Credit: Brother

As the digital transformation continues to reshape healthcare, many organizations are converting their legacy, paper-based managed print operations to more a digital-focused managed content framework. The result, according to experts at Brother, which provides these services, is helping organizations lower costs while reducing strain on end-users.

Brian Healy, senior manager for consulting and managed print services with Brother, said the key to smooth transition is to follow several key best practices. Those include a detailed planning period and pre-set governing period to ensure the transition goes off smoothly.

These best practices can be applied to any program to help develop “a deeper impact on the end user community and make them more likely to accept the project going forward,” he said.

The distinction between managed print and managed content is important. While managed print involves the coordination of physical documents and devices, managed content services are more focused on digital communications.

Healy has seen this kind of transition strengthen initiatives relating to reducing cost, improving support, reducing an eco-footprint, increasing security and improving overall workflows.

Healy is sharing a few case studies related to managed content services in a webinar hosted by the HIMSS Learning Center.

Click here to see his presentation.

Topics: 
Imaging
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

Blockchain in healthcare
Top Story
Thinking of trying a blockchain project? Start here

Most Read

GE to invest $500 million in healthcare and hire 5,000 software developers
Google AI now can predict cardiovascular problems from retinal scans
Technology helps drive high cost of U.S. healthcare
Google Cloud strikes imaging partnerships with Change Healthcare, Dicom
NantHealth stock plummets after second damning report on Patrick Soon-Shiong
IBM Merge to announce Watson Imaging Clinical Review at HIMSS17

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Clinical
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)
Privacy & Security

Webinars

More Webinars

Privacy & Security
Women In Health IT
Privacy & Security

Video

Allied Physicians Group Improve Patient Engagement with Solutionreach
HIMSS TV
HIMSS TV is live: Watch now
Adrienne Boissey
'We need to dream bigger'
HIMSS TV
Welcome to HIMSS18: Here's what attendees need to know

More Stories

AHIMA calls on Congress to fight opioids with information sharing, patient matching
AHIMA calls on Congress to fight opioids with information sharing, patient matching
Kalorama highlights top 7 healthcare market disruptors
Arizona ACO adopts blockchain platform to improve outcomes, gain efficiencies
Mass General, Brigham and Women’s launch digital pathology project with Royal Philips

Credit: Google Street View

Mass General, Brigham and Women’s launch digital pathology project with Royal Philips
VA Secretary Shulkin taps UPMC exec to lead agency’s open API project
Managed print vs. managed content

Credit: Brother

Managed print vs. managed content: What healthcare executives should know
intermountain global DNA database

Intermountain Healthcare in Murray, Utah. Photo via Google Maps

Intermountain building global DNA database
Allina CIO on how partnerships with Health Catalyst and Aetna help it advance analytics, pop health

Allina Health Coon Rapids Clinic in Coon Rapids, Minnesota. Credit: Google Maps

Allina CIO on how partnerships advance analytics, pop health