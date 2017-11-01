Connected Health

Magic Johnson to keynote HIMSS18, focus on leadership, advocacy

NBA superstar will draw from his long and varied experience in sports, business, community service, healthcare and technology.
By Mike Miliard
November 01, 2017
01:44 PM
Share
Magic Johnson to keynote HIMSS18

From his decades as charismatic face of the Los Angeles Lakers – first as Hall of Fame point guard, now as president of basketball operations – to his current status as a billionaire investor and catalyst for positive change in the community, Earvin "Magic" Johnson has always been a larger-than-life personality. And not just because he's 6-foot-9.

At HIMSS18 in Las Vegas, Johnson will deliver the closing keynote address on March 9, offering insights based not just on his legendary exploits on the court, but his experiences with the U.S. healthcare system as a longtime HIV patient and activist and his recent investments in an array of innovative technology startups.

[Also: Alphabet Chairman Eric Schmidt to keynote HIMSS18]

Since retiring from the professional basketball more than two decades ago, Johnson has pursued a string of high-profile business opportunities and made himself a champion of underserved urban neighborhoods.

Early on, he enacted unique an alliance with Sony Pictures to develop Magic Johnson Theatres. He also joined forces with Starbucks, becoming the chain's only franchisee, acquiring and eventually selling 125 stores. Deals such as those enabled him to invest in redevelopment projects that helped improve communities in L.A., New York, Detroit, Washington and more.

 In 2012, Johnson and fellow investors paid $2 billion for baseball's Los Angeles Dodgers – the most ever paid for a pro sports team. He's a three-sport athlete, in fact: In addition to leading basketball operations for Lakers in the NBA, he also co-owns the Los Angeles Sparks of the WNBA and Major League Soccer's Los Angeles Football Club.

Recently, Johnson's technology projects have included a board position with Square, a mobile payment focused on small business entrepreneurs, and investment a several minority-owned IT companies. He also serves as chairman of the Magic Johnson Foundation, which focuses on improving urban communities with HIV/AIDS awareness and education.

He'll offer lessons on leadership and innovation drawn from long and varied experience in sports, business, community service, healthcare and technology. For inspirational success stories, Earvin Johnson is hard to beat.

"For me, it always goes back to something I learned in basketball," he's said. "There’s winning and there’s losing, and in life you have to know they both will happen. But what’s never been acceptable to me is quitting."

Twitter: @MikeMiliardHITN
Email the writer: mike.miliard@himssmedia.com

Topics: 
Connected Health
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

medical device security
Top Story
Hospitals, don’t wait to address these little-known IoT security issues

Most Read

PwC's top 10 healthcare industry issues for 2017
Wait! What? Amazon and Apple eye building EHRs
Timeline: How Apple is piecing together its secret healthcare plan
'Bring your own data' is the next trend in healthcare
Hackers will target hospitals like never before in 2017
CVS to deploy Epic EHR across its chronic care management programs

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Workflow
Workflow
Analytics

Webinars

More Webinars

Precision Medicine
Privacy & Security
Privacy & Security

Video

HIMSS CEO Hal Wolf: Healthcare has to innovate faster than ever
Assessing the reliability of cloud vendors in healthcare
Managing the security risk in connected medical devices
Blockchain for cybersecurity: What is its potential, what are its limitations?

More Stories

health and human services security
Bipartisan House bill would designate cybersecurity chief for HHS
medical device ID

Sen. Elizabeth Warren at a committee hearing on Oct. 31. Photo via senate.gov

Warren to CMS: Medical device identifier requirements should be a 'no-brainer'
outlook malware
Malware is lurking in Outlook invites; DragonFly set to attack
Magic Johnson to keynote HIMSS18
Magic Johnson to keynote HIMSS18, focus on leadership, advocacy
Google AI
Google powers up AI, machine learning accelerator for healthcare
EHR go-live
Here's why 9 systems made planning for EHR go-lives a priority
EHR
EHR fatigue has frustrated doctors looking to cut clinical hours
Kristin Pothier
For one scientist, the promise of precision medicine is personal