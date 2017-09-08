LiveHealth Online to offer free telehealth visits to Hurricane Irma victims

LiveHealth Online, a mobile app and website that offers consumers telehealth consultations with physicians and psychologists for non-emergency health conditions, is making access to live doctor visits and psychology visits available at no charge for the people of Florida affected by Hurricane Irma.

LiveHealth Online began offering free, 24/7 online medical visits last week for anyone in Texas and Louisiana in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.

Telemedicine services provider Doctor On Demand and healthcare technology start-up EpicMD are also offering victims of Hurricane Harvey free telehealth consultations. Doctor On Demand expanded its offer to Hurricane Irma victims through Sept. 15. EpicMD did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Irma services.

For LiveHealth Online, anyone in these regions who downloads the mobile app and registers will be able to access free online visits by going to “Help for Harvey Medical” for medical visits in Texas or Louisiana, “Help for Harvey Psychology” to schedule psychology visits in Texas or Louisiana, “Help for Irma Medical” for medical visits in Florida, or “Help for Irma Psychology” to schedule psychology visits in Florida.

The free, unlimited visit offers will be available through Dec. 31.

“Given what we know about the projected path of Hurricane Irma we are making online visits available immediately to people in Florida but will be prepared to activate free access to LiveHealth Online in other states that may be impacted,” said John Jesser, president of LiveHealth Online. “After the devastation in Texas and Louisiana, we want to make sure the people of Florida who may be displaced or not be able to get to their regular healthcare providers can get access to quality care on their smartphone or tablet at no charge should they need it.”

Video medical doctor visits via LiveHealth Online are one way to get medical care for common health conditions like a cough, cold, cuts, bruises, sprains or strains, and other non-emergency issues. Prescriptions and/or prescription refills can be provided by board-certified doctors if needed. Therapists and psychologists who see patients via LiveHealth Online offer daytime, evening and weekend appointments.

