Telehealth

LiveHealth Online to offer free telehealth visits to Hurricane Irma victims

Floridians can download the company’s mobile app, register, and access physicians and psychologists for nonemergency conditions now through Dec. 31.
By Bill Siwicki
September 08, 2017
04:16 PM
Share
free telehealth visit to hurricane victims

A snapshot view of Hurricane Irma from the International Space Station on Sept. 8. Photo via NASA

LiveHealth Online, a mobile app and website that offers consumers telehealth consultations with physicians and psychologists for non-emergency health conditions, is making access to live doctor visits and psychology visits available at no charge for the people of Florida affected by Hurricane Irma.

LiveHealth Online began offering free, 24/7 online medical visits last week for anyone in Texas and Louisiana in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.

Telemedicine services provider Doctor On Demand and healthcare technology start-up EpicMD are also offering victims of Hurricane Harvey free telehealth consultations. Doctor On Demand expanded its offer to Hurricane Irma victims through Sept. 15. EpicMD did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Irma services.

[Also: While Harvey exposed health IT hurdles, some providers weathered the storm]

For LiveHealth Online, anyone in these regions who downloads the mobile app and registers will be able to access free online visits by going to “Help for Harvey Medical” for medical visits in Texas or Louisiana, “Help for Harvey Psychology” to schedule psychology visits in Texas or Louisiana, “Help for Irma Medical” for medical visits in Florida, or “Help for Irma Psychology” to schedule psychology visits in Florida.

The free, unlimited visit offers will be available through Dec. 31. 

[Also: Comparing 11 top telehealth platforms: Company execs tout quality, safety, EHR integrations]

“Given what we know about the projected path of Hurricane Irma we are making online visits available immediately to people in Florida but will be prepared to activate free access to LiveHealth Online in other states that may be impacted,” said John Jesser, president of LiveHealth Online. “After the devastation in Texas and Louisiana, we want to make sure the people of Florida who may be displaced or not be able to get to their regular healthcare providers can get access to quality care on their smartphone or tablet at no charge should they need it.”

Video medical doctor visits via LiveHealth Online are one way to get medical care for common health conditions like a cough, cold, cuts, bruises, sprains or strains, and other non-emergency issues. Prescriptions and/or prescription refills can be provided by board-certified doctors if needed. Therapists and psychologists who see patients via LiveHealth Online offer daytime, evening and weekend appointments.

Twitter: @SiwickiHealthIT
Email the writer: bill.siwicki@himssmedia.com

Topics: 
Telehealth
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

MACRA tools can do the heavy lifting, but preparation still required, experts say
MACRA tools

Data from an EHR for ACI and quality category analysis. Photo via SA Ignite

Most Read

Comparing 11 top telehealth platforms: Company execs tout quality, safety, EHR integrations
Healthcare Innovation: How 2016 trends are already evolving
The top five myths of telehealth
Chronic care management: Is the $50 billion market more hype than reality?
New York hospital says telehealth helped slash ER wait times, enhance care
Carolinas chases dream of becoming healthcare's 'Amazon Prime'

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Privacy & Security
Cloud Computing
Cloud Computing

Webinars

More Webinars

Precision Medicine
Privacy & Security
Privacy & Security

Video

Bill Parkinson of Unisys
Unsecured medical devices leave doors wide open to cybercriminals
Women in Health IT: Influential perspectives
HIMSS17 Session Recording
Shattering the Glass Ceiling: Lessons Learned for Aspiring Female Executives
Eric Dishman NIH
NIH precision medicine program wants a million-strong cohort, from all walks of life

More Stories

free telehealth visit to hurricane victims

A snapshot view of Hurricane Irma from the International Space Station on Sept. 8. Photo via NASA

LiveHealth Online to offer free telehealth visits to...

Florida Governor Rick Scott talks to local emergency leaders in Florida as Hurricane Irma approaches. Photo via Twitter

How hospitals can prepare for Hurricane Irma
state of digital health
The real state of digital health – everywhere except...
telemedicine-based medication abortion
Despite some state bans, study shows few complications...

Hyland's OnBase software helps hospitals lower costs through collaboration with payers. Photo via OnBase

OnBase unveils new platform for secure health data...
Hurricane Harvey healthcare IT

A view across the street from Advanced Diagnostics Hospital and Clinic. Photo via Advanced Diagnostics

While Harvey exposed health IT hurdles, some providers...
Wing network

Wing give patients an easy to use interface to find their clinical trial options as well as give researchers the ability to promote their trials.

Wing network hopes to be the OpenTable of clinical trials
meaningful use

Karen DeSalvo, MD, Vindell Washington, MD, and John Halamka, MD, are among the health IT pros sparring over how to fix meaningful use.

4 former national coordinators, a CIO and a CEO weigh in...