List: 29 new products added to ONC's 2015 Certified Health IT database

Since the last time we checked ONC’s Certified Health IT List, back in July, certification bodies have approved the 2015 edition of 29 more products.

Epic, Cerner, athenahealth, Allscripts, InterSystems, McKesson and others, in fact, have joined the list.

As of July 17, 2017, there were 86 vendors in compliance with the 2015 edition. As of today that has risen to 115.

See ONC’s list below:

Edition Developer Product Version Certification Date 2015 Allscripts AllScripts FollowMyHealth 2.2.10 29-Dec-16 2015 Allscripts Allscripts Professional EHR Version 17.1 5-Apr-17 2015 Allscripts Sunrise Acute Care 16.3 CU3 1-May-17 2015 Allscripts Sunrise Ambulatory Care 16.3 CU3 1-May-17 2015 Allscripts Allscripts TouchWorks EHR 17.1 GA 12-May-17 2015 Allscripts FollowMyHealth® Universal Health Record 17 30-May-17 2015 Allscripts dbMotion 17.1 10-Aug-17 2015 Ankhos Oncology Software Ankhos 4 31-Mar-17 2015 Azalea Health Azalea EHR 3 10-Aug-17 2015 Better Day Health Better Day Health 1 14-Aug-17 2015 Callibra, Inc. Discharge 1-2-3 Composer 1.5 6-Jul-17 2015 Carefluence Carefluence Open API 1 1-Jul-16 2015 Cerner Corporation NOVIUS Lab 2015 15-May-17 2015 Cerner Corporation P2 Sentinel 5.0.4.1 19-Jun-17 2015 Cerner Corporation Provider Portal 2015 20-Jun-17 2015 Cerner Corporation PowerChart (Clinical) 2015.01.19 20-Jun-17 2015 Cerner Corporation FirstNet (Clinical) 2015.01.19 20-Jun-17 2015 Cerner Corporation Antimicrobial Usage and Resistance Reporting 2017.01 5-Jul-17 2015 Cerner Corporation Patient Portal - MMD 2015 21-Jul-17 2015 Cerner Corporation Soarian Document Management 2015 5-Jul-17 2015 Cerner Corporation HealthSentry 2017.08 23-Aug-17 2015 ChartLogic, Div of Medsphere ChartLogic Patient Portal 9 14-Aug-17 2015 CitiusTech, Inc. BI-Clinical 16.09 15-Dec-16 2015 CitiusTech, Inc. BI-Clinical NZ 16.09 15-Dec-16 2015 Corepoint Health Corepoint Integration Engine 2016.3 27-Mar-17 2015 CureMD.com, Inc. CureMD SMART Cloud 10g 5-Jul-17 2015 DrFirst Rcopia 3 5-Jul-17 2015 DSS, Inc. vxVistA Ambulatory Version 15.0.2 28-Aug-17 2015 DSS, Inc. vxVistA Inpatient Version 15.0.2 28-Aug-17 2015 Dynamic Health IT, Inc CQMsolution 3 16-Sep-16 2015 Dynamic Health IT, Inc CQMsolution 3.1 31-Mar-17 2015 eMed Solutions LLC eNotes 4.1 5-Jan-17 2015 EMR Direct Interoperability Engine 2017 17-Nov-16 2015 Encore, An emids Company CoreANALYTICS 2016.04 20-Dec-16 2015 Encore, An emids Company CoreANALYTICS 2017.01 31-Mar-17 2015 Epic Systems Corporation Infection Control Antimicrobial Use and Resistance Reporting Epic 2017 3-May-16 2015 Epic Systems Corporation Syndromic Surveillance Reporting Epic 2017 5-May-16 2015 Epic Systems Corporation Beaker Reportable Labs Reporting Epic 2017 5-May-16 2015 Epic Systems Corporation Beacon Cancer Registry Reporting Epic 2017 15-Aug-16 2015 Epic Systems Corporation Beaker Reportable Labs Reporting Epic 2015 14-Oct-16 2015 Epic Systems Corporation Syndromic Surveillance Reporting Epic 2015 14-Oct-16 2015 Epic Systems Corporation EpicCare Inpatient EHR Suite Epic 2015 9-Dec-16 2015 Epic Systems Corporation EpicCare Ambulatory EHR Suite Epic 2015 9-Dec-16 2015 Epic Systems Corporation EpicCare Ambulatory EHR Suite Epic 2017 3-Apr-17 2015 Epic Systems Corporation EpicCare Inpatient EHR Suite Epic 2017 23-Aug-17 2015 Equicare Health Incorporated EQUICARE CS Version 4.5 1-Dec-16 2015 Evident Thrive EHR 19 3-Feb-17 2015 Evident Thrive Provider EHR 19 3-Feb-17 2015 Evident Thrive EHR 20 23-Aug-17 2015 Evident Thrive Provider EHR 20 23-Aug-17 2015 FairWarning® Technologies, Inc. FairWarning® Patient Privacy Monitoring 4 8-Jun-17 2015 FIGmd Inc. FIGMD Registry Platform 7 3-Jan-17 2015 Greenway Health, LLC SuccessEHS 9 12-Jun-17 2015 Health eFilings, LLC MIPS Accelerator 5.0.0 23-Jan-17 2015 Healthland Healthland Centriq CQM Dashboard 11 22-Dec-16 2015 Healthland Healthland Clinical Information System CQM Dashboard 9.7 22-Dec-16 2015 Healthland Centriq 12 23-Aug-17 2015 Healthland Centriq Clinic 12 23-Aug-17 2015 Henry Schein Medical Systems MicroMD EMR 13.5 20-Jul-17 2015 ICS Software, Ltd. SammyEHR V6.2 14-Sep-17 2015 Inpriva, Inc. hDirect Network Services 2.1 11-Jul-17 2015 Insync Healthcare Solutions LLC Insync PM/EMR 9 19-May-17 2015 InterSystems Corp. HealthShare Information Exchange 15.03 10-Aug-17 2015 InterSystems Corp. HealthShare Personal Community 12.2 10-Aug-17 2015 Iron Bridge Integration, Inc. Pub Hub V 2.0 28-Jun-17 2015 Kirkland Spinecare Cerebella 2010 V 9.5 30-Dec-16 2015 LifeSource Health, Inc. AtTheScene V1.0 13-Mar-17 2015 Lightbeam Health Solutions, Inc. Lightbeam Population Health Management Version 2.1 29-Dec-16 2015 Maize Analytics Explanation Based Auditing System 1.04 21-Jul-17 2015 McKesson McKesson Lab 16 27-Oct-16 2015 McKesson McKesson Lab 15.1 8-Mar-17 2015 McKesson Paragon® for Hospitals 2015 Certified EHR 14.1 21-Jul-17 2015 MedAllies MedAllies Direct Solutions v3.4 3-Apr-17 2015 Medfusion, Inc. Medfusion Patient Portal 17.1 13-Mar-17 2015 MEDHOST MEDHOST EDIS 2017 R1 1-Dec-16 2015 MEDHOST MEDHOST Enterprise 2017 R1 - eRx 26-Jan-17 2015 MEDHOST MEDHOST Enterprise 2017 R1 - Financials 26-Jan-17 2015 MEDHOST MEDHOST Enterprise 2017 R1 - Clinicals 26-Jan-17 2015 MEDHOST MEDHOST EDIS 2017 R1 17-Apr-17 2015 MEDHOST MEDHOST Business Intelligence V5.1 30-May-17 2015 MEDHOST MEDHOST Enterprise - eRx 2017 R2 6-Jul-17 2015 MEDHOST MEDHOST Enterprise - Financials 2017 R2 6-Jul-17 2015 MEDHOST MEDHOST Enterprise - Clinicals 2017 R2 6-Jul-17 2015 Medical Transcription Billing Corp. (MTBC) TalkEHR 1 3-Feb-17 2015 Medisolv Inc ENCOR-e Version 5 31-Jul-17 2015 Millennium Information Services, LLC Millennium Information Services 2017.1 11-Apr-17 2015 ModuleMD ModuleMD WISE 9 28-Jul-16 2015 Netsmart Technologies myAvatar Certified Edition 2017.01 20-Mar-17 2015 NextGen Healthcare NextGen Ambulatory EHR 5.9 2-Jun-17 2015 Nexus Health Resources, Inc. NexusConnexions 1 9-Nov-16 2015 OSEHRA OSEHRA popHealth 5 14-Mar-17 2015 Park Avenue Capital, LLC dba MaxMD MaxMD Direct mdEmail Version 3.0 SOAP 9-Feb-17 2015 PatientClick, Inc. PatientClick 5 8-Dec-16 2015 Practice Fusion Practice Fusion EHR 3.7 14-Aug-17 2015 Premier, Inc TheraDoc 4.7 5-Jul-17 2015 Progression Systems, LLC PSNet v2.20.271 8-Dec-16 2015 Protenus, Inc. Protenus Platform 2 27-Feb-17 2015 Roji Health Intelligence LLC Roji Registry Version 2016 2-Feb-17 2015 SCC Soft Computer SoftLab 4.0.7 15-May-17 2015 SCC Soft Computer SoftLab 4.0.8 6-Jul-17 2015 Secure Exchange Solutions SES Direct Version 2.0 17-Feb-17 2015 SocialCare by Health Symmetric, Inc. SocialCare Open API Platform Version 1.0 15-Dec-16 2015 SRS-Health SRS EHR v10 27-Jul-17 2015 Summit Healthcare Services, Inc. Summit Express Connect 9.4 3-Nov-16 2015 Summit Healthcare Services, Inc. Summit Exchange 1.2 17-Nov-16 2015 Tecurologic PediNotes 5.1 14-Sep-17 2015 TRIARQ Practice Services gloSuite TORSA 30-Jan-17 2015 UnisLink UnisLink iCMS� (Intelligent Care Management Suite) v2.0 13-Dec-16 2015 Updox Updox 2016 20-Jul-17 2015 Updox Updox 2016.1 20-Jul-17 2015 Varian Medical Systems 360 Oncology Patient Portal 1 28-Jun-17 2015 VigiLanz Corporation Dynamic Antimicrobial Stewardship Dynamic Pharmacy Surveillance 2017 16-Feb-17 2015 YourCareUniverse, Inc. YourCareUniverse API V8.0 26-Jan-17 2015 YourCareUniverse, Inc. YourCareUniverse Health Portal with YourCareEverywhere App V8.5 24-Apr-17 2015 YourCareUniverse, Inc. YourCareUniverse Health Portal with YourCareEverywhere App V9.0 30-May-17 2015 YourCareUniverse, Inc. YourCareUniverse Health Portal with YourCareEverywhere App V9.5 20-Jul-17

