List: 29 new products added to ONC's 2015 Certified Health IT database
Epic, Cerner, athenahealth, Allscripts have all certified modules for meaningful use since mid-July.
Since the last time we checked ONC’s Certified Health IT List, back in July, certification bodies have approved the 2015 edition of 29 more products.
Epic, Cerner, athenahealth, Allscripts, InterSystems, McKesson and others, in fact, have joined the list.
As of July 17, 2017, there were 86 vendors in compliance with the 2015 edition. As of today that has risen to 115.
See ONC’s list below:
|Edition
|Developer
|Product
|Version
|Certification Date
|2015
|Allscripts
|AllScripts FollowMyHealth
|2.2.10
|29-Dec-16
|2015
|Allscripts
|Allscripts Professional EHR
|Version 17.1
|5-Apr-17
|2015
|Allscripts
|Sunrise Acute Care
|16.3 CU3
|1-May-17
|2015
|Allscripts
|Sunrise Ambulatory Care
|16.3 CU3
|1-May-17
|2015
|Allscripts
|Allscripts TouchWorks EHR
|17.1 GA
|12-May-17
|2015
|Allscripts
|FollowMyHealth® Universal Health Record
|17
|30-May-17
|2015
|Allscripts
|dbMotion
|17.1
|10-Aug-17
|2015
|Ankhos Oncology Software
|Ankhos
|4
|31-Mar-17
|2015
|Azalea Health
|Azalea EHR
|3
|10-Aug-17
|2015
|Better Day Health
|Better Day Health
|1
|14-Aug-17
|2015
|Callibra, Inc.
|Discharge 1-2-3 Composer
|1.5
|6-Jul-17
|2015
|Carefluence
|Carefluence Open API
|1
|1-Jul-16
|2015
|Cerner Corporation
|NOVIUS Lab
|2015
|15-May-17
|2015
|Cerner Corporation
|P2 Sentinel
|5.0.4.1
|19-Jun-17
|2015
|Cerner Corporation
|Provider Portal
|2015
|20-Jun-17
|2015
|Cerner Corporation
|PowerChart (Clinical)
|2015.01.19
|20-Jun-17
|2015
|Cerner Corporation
|FirstNet (Clinical)
|2015.01.19
|20-Jun-17
|2015
|Cerner Corporation
|Antimicrobial Usage and Resistance Reporting
|2017.01
|5-Jul-17
|2015
|Cerner Corporation
|Patient Portal - MMD
|2015
|21-Jul-17
|2015
|Cerner Corporation
|Soarian Document Management
|2015
|5-Jul-17
|2015
|Cerner Corporation
|HealthSentry
|2017.08
|23-Aug-17
|2015
|ChartLogic, Div of Medsphere
|ChartLogic Patient Portal
|9
|14-Aug-17
|2015
|CitiusTech, Inc.
|BI-Clinical
|16.09
|15-Dec-16
|2015
|CitiusTech, Inc.
|BI-Clinical NZ
|16.09
|15-Dec-16
|2015
|Corepoint Health
|Corepoint Integration Engine
|2016.3
|27-Mar-17
|2015
|CureMD.com, Inc.
|CureMD SMART Cloud
|10g
|5-Jul-17
|2015
|DrFirst
|Rcopia
|3
|5-Jul-17
|2015
|DSS, Inc.
|vxVistA Ambulatory
|Version 15.0.2
|28-Aug-17
|2015
|DSS, Inc.
|vxVistA Inpatient
|Version 15.0.2
|28-Aug-17
|2015
|Dynamic Health IT, Inc
|CQMsolution
|3
|16-Sep-16
|2015
|Dynamic Health IT, Inc
|CQMsolution
|3.1
|31-Mar-17
|2015
|eMed Solutions LLC
|eNotes
|4.1
|5-Jan-17
|2015
|EMR Direct
|Interoperability Engine
|2017
|17-Nov-16
|2015
|Encore, An emids Company
|CoreANALYTICS
|2016.04
|20-Dec-16
|2015
|Encore, An emids Company
|CoreANALYTICS
|2017.01
|31-Mar-17
|2015
|Epic Systems Corporation
|Infection Control Antimicrobial Use and Resistance Reporting
|Epic 2017
|3-May-16
|2015
|Epic Systems Corporation
|Syndromic Surveillance Reporting
|Epic 2017
|5-May-16
|2015
|Epic Systems Corporation
|Beaker Reportable Labs Reporting
|Epic 2017
|5-May-16
|2015
|Epic Systems Corporation
|Beacon Cancer Registry Reporting
|Epic 2017
|15-Aug-16
|2015
|Epic Systems Corporation
|Beaker Reportable Labs Reporting
|Epic 2015
|14-Oct-16
|2015
|Epic Systems Corporation
|Syndromic Surveillance Reporting
|Epic 2015
|14-Oct-16
|2015
|Epic Systems Corporation
|EpicCare Inpatient EHR Suite
|Epic 2015
|9-Dec-16
|2015
|Epic Systems Corporation
|EpicCare Ambulatory EHR Suite
|Epic 2015
|9-Dec-16
|2015
|Epic Systems Corporation
|EpicCare Ambulatory EHR Suite
|Epic 2017
|3-Apr-17
|2015
|Epic Systems Corporation
|EpicCare Inpatient EHR Suite
|Epic 2017
|23-Aug-17
|2015
|Equicare Health Incorporated
|EQUICARE CS
|Version 4.5
|1-Dec-16
|2015
|Evident
|Thrive EHR
|19
|3-Feb-17
|2015
|Evident
|Thrive Provider EHR
|19
|3-Feb-17
|2015
|Evident
|Thrive EHR
|20
|23-Aug-17
|2015
|Evident
|Thrive Provider EHR
|20
|23-Aug-17
|2015
|FairWarning® Technologies, Inc.
|FairWarning® Patient Privacy Monitoring
|4
|8-Jun-17
|2015
|FIGmd Inc.
|FIGMD Registry Platform
|7
|3-Jan-17
|2015
|Greenway Health, LLC
|SuccessEHS
|9
|12-Jun-17
|2015
|Health eFilings, LLC
|MIPS Accelerator
|5.0.0
|23-Jan-17
|2015
|Healthland
|Healthland Centriq CQM Dashboard
|11
|22-Dec-16
|2015
|Healthland
|Healthland Clinical Information System CQM Dashboard
|9.7
|22-Dec-16
|2015
|Healthland
|Centriq
|12
|23-Aug-17
|2015
|Healthland
|Centriq Clinic
|12
|23-Aug-17
|2015
|Henry Schein Medical Systems
|MicroMD EMR
|13.5
|20-Jul-17
|2015
|ICS Software, Ltd.
|SammyEHR
|V6.2
|14-Sep-17
|2015
|Inpriva, Inc.
|hDirect Network Services
|2.1
|11-Jul-17
|2015
|Insync Healthcare Solutions LLC
|Insync PM/EMR
|9
|19-May-17
|2015
|InterSystems Corp.
|HealthShare Information Exchange
|15.03
|10-Aug-17
|2015
|InterSystems Corp.
|HealthShare Personal Community
|12.2
|10-Aug-17
|2015
|Iron Bridge Integration, Inc.
|Pub Hub
|V 2.0
|28-Jun-17
|2015
|Kirkland Spinecare
|Cerebella 2010
|V 9.5
|30-Dec-16
|2015
|LifeSource Health, Inc.
|AtTheScene
|V1.0
|13-Mar-17
|2015
|Lightbeam Health Solutions, Inc.
|Lightbeam Population Health Management
|Version 2.1
|29-Dec-16
|2015
|Maize Analytics
|Explanation Based Auditing System
|1.04
|21-Jul-17
|2015
|McKesson
|McKesson Lab
|16
|27-Oct-16
|2015
|McKesson
|McKesson Lab
|15.1
|8-Mar-17
|2015
|McKesson
|Paragon® for Hospitals 2015 Certified EHR
|14.1
|21-Jul-17
|2015
|MedAllies
|MedAllies Direct Solutions
|v3.4
|3-Apr-17
|2015
|Medfusion, Inc.
|Medfusion Patient Portal
|17.1
|13-Mar-17
|2015
|MEDHOST
|MEDHOST EDIS
|2017 R1
|1-Dec-16
|2015
|MEDHOST
|MEDHOST Enterprise
|2017 R1 - eRx
|26-Jan-17
|2015
|MEDHOST
|MEDHOST Enterprise
|2017 R1 - Financials
|26-Jan-17
|2015
|MEDHOST
|MEDHOST Enterprise
|2017 R1 - Clinicals
|26-Jan-17
|2015
|MEDHOST
|MEDHOST EDIS
|2017 R1
|17-Apr-17
|2015
|MEDHOST
|MEDHOST Business Intelligence
|V5.1
|30-May-17
|2015
|MEDHOST
|MEDHOST Enterprise - eRx
|2017 R2
|6-Jul-17
|2015
|MEDHOST
|MEDHOST Enterprise - Financials
|2017 R2
|6-Jul-17
|2015
|MEDHOST
|MEDHOST Enterprise - Clinicals
|2017 R2
|6-Jul-17
|2015
|Medical Transcription Billing Corp. (MTBC)
|TalkEHR
|1
|3-Feb-17
|2015
|Medisolv Inc
|ENCOR-e
|Version 5
|31-Jul-17
|2015
|Millennium Information Services, LLC
|Millennium Information Services
|2017.1
|11-Apr-17
|2015
|ModuleMD
|ModuleMD WISE
|9
|28-Jul-16
|2015
|Netsmart Technologies
|myAvatar Certified Edition
|2017.01
|20-Mar-17
|2015
|NextGen Healthcare
|NextGen Ambulatory EHR
|5.9
|2-Jun-17
|2015
|Nexus Health Resources, Inc.
|NexusConnexions
|1
|9-Nov-16
|2015
|OSEHRA
|OSEHRA popHealth
|5
|14-Mar-17
|2015
|Park Avenue Capital, LLC dba MaxMD
|MaxMD Direct mdEmail
|Version 3.0 SOAP
|9-Feb-17
|2015
|PatientClick, Inc.
|PatientClick
|5
|8-Dec-16
|2015
|Practice Fusion
|Practice Fusion EHR
|3.7
|14-Aug-17
|2015
|Premier, Inc
|TheraDoc
|4.7
|5-Jul-17
|2015
|Progression Systems, LLC
|PSNet
|v2.20.271
|8-Dec-16
|2015
|Protenus, Inc.
|Protenus Platform
|2
|27-Feb-17
|2015
|Roji Health Intelligence LLC
|Roji Registry
|Version 2016
|2-Feb-17
|2015
|SCC Soft Computer
|SoftLab
|4.0.7
|15-May-17
|2015
|SCC Soft Computer
|SoftLab
|4.0.8
|6-Jul-17
|2015
|Secure Exchange Solutions
|SES Direct
|Version 2.0
|17-Feb-17
|2015
|SocialCare by Health Symmetric, Inc.
|SocialCare Open API Platform
|Version 1.0
|15-Dec-16
|2015
|SRS-Health
|SRS EHR
|v10
|27-Jul-17
|2015
|Summit Healthcare Services, Inc.
|Summit Express Connect
|9.4
|3-Nov-16
|2015
|Summit Healthcare Services, Inc.
|Summit Exchange
|1.2
|17-Nov-16
|2015
|Tecurologic
|PediNotes
|5.1
|14-Sep-17
|2015
|TRIARQ Practice Services
|gloSuite
|TORSA
|30-Jan-17
|2015
|UnisLink
|UnisLink iCMS� (Intelligent Care Management Suite)
|v2.0
|13-Dec-16
|2015
|Updox
|Updox
|2016
|20-Jul-17
|2015
|Updox
|Updox
|2016.1
|20-Jul-17
|2015
|Varian Medical Systems
|360 Oncology Patient Portal
|1
|28-Jun-17
|2015
|VigiLanz Corporation
|Dynamic Antimicrobial Stewardship Dynamic Pharmacy Surveillance
|2017
|16-Feb-17
|2015
|YourCareUniverse, Inc.
|YourCareUniverse API
|V8.0
|26-Jan-17
|2015
|YourCareUniverse, Inc.
|YourCareUniverse Health Portal with YourCareEverywhere App
|V8.5
|24-Apr-17
|2015
|YourCareUniverse, Inc.
|YourCareUniverse Health Portal with YourCareEverywhere App
|V9.0
|30-May-17
|2015
|YourCareUniverse, Inc.
|YourCareUniverse Health Portal with YourCareEverywhere App
|V9.5
|20-Jul-17
