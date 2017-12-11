Artificial Intelligence

LinkedIn's hottest emerging IT careers: Machine learning, data science and big data

Healthcare outpaced all other industries in job growth for freelancers while finishing second to staffing when it comes to non-freelancers.
By Tom Sullivan
December 11, 2017
03:27 PM
Share
LinkedIn job growth report

At a growth rate of 650 percent, data scientists are in-demand according to a new report from LinkedIn.

Job growth in the healthcare sector outpaced all other industries for freelancers in the new LinkedIn 2017 U.S. Emerging Jobs Report, and technology chops are increasingly critical to many careers in the future.

The social network’s research, in fact, found that the 5-year growth for healthcare jobs is at 47 percent among freelancers and 20 percent for non-freelance employees. Second to healthcare, LinkedIn put retail and consumer products at 42 and 5 percent, respectively.

The staffing industry is an interesting comparison because freelance growth was lower than healthcare at 41 percent but higher, at 30 percent, for those non-freelance employees. Oil and energy at 39 percent and 9 percent and professional services, with 34 percent and 15 percent, rounded out the list of 5-year growth sectors.

Future-proofing AI

How AI is driving forward-looking healthcare orgs.

Across all industries, technology jobs exploded in the last five years. In its earlier November Workforce Report, LinkedIn found that hiring rose 10 percent in hardware and 15 percent in software since the same time in 2016.

LinkedIn identified the top emerging jobs and some of them are particularly relevant to healthcare organizations.

“We are seeing more specialized machine learning and data- specific roles top the list of emerging jobs widely available outside the technology industry,” the researchers said.

Specifically, the top five emerging jobs are machine learning engineer, data scientist, sales development representative, customer success manager, big data developer. While the sales and customer success roles may not be every day roles in hospitals, more and more healthcare provider and health IT companies are hiring the other three.

Professionals with those forward-looking skillsets, in fact, will be hot candidates on the open job market.

“Data scientist roles have grown over 650 percent since 2012, but currently 35,000 people in the US have data science skills,” LinkedIn authors wrote. “While hundreds of companies are hiring for those roles, supply of candidates cannot keep up with demand.”

The researchers also mapped out the top skills each of those emerging jobs require. Machine learning engineers need to understand research, algorithms, software and Deep Learning, while data scientists have to understand machine learning, analytics, data mining and Python. Big data developers, meanwhile, should master Hadoop, Java, Apache Hive and understand startups.

The shift to digital skills also means that some legacy technology know-how is becoming less relevant  — as general skillsets are being replaced with more specific ones.

Twitter: SullyHIT
Email the writer: tom.sullivan@himssmedia.com

Topics: 
Analytics, Artificial Intelligence, Workforce
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

cvs aetna merger with Epic analytics
Top Story
Why the CVS-Aetna merger makes Epic even bigger

Most Read

Epic to jump into medical billing, currently hiring for new unit
Hospital datacenters: Extinct in 5 years?
2017: The Year Ahead in Healthcare Information Technology
AI, machine learning will shatter Moore's Law in rapid-fire pace of innovation
Doctors demand extreme EHR makeover ... right now
Epic tops 2017 Best in KLAS awards, securing top spot for 7th straight year; see complete winners

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Population Health
Business Intelligence
Privacy & Security

Webinars

More Webinars

Mobile
Women In Health IT
Patient Engagement

Video

HIMSS CEO Hal Wolf: Healthcare has to innovate faster than ever
Assessing the reliability of cloud vendors in healthcare
Managing the security risk in connected medical devices
Blockchain for cybersecurity: What is its potential, what are its limitations?

More Stories

LinkedIn job growth report

At a growth rate of 650 percent, data scientists are in-demand according to a new report from LinkedIn.

LinkedIn's hottest emerging IT careers are all about data, AI
Philips acquires VitalHealth
Philips acquires VitalHealth to bolster population health portfolio
prescription drug monitory program

FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb, MD, testifying in front of Congress in June. Credit: YouTube

FDA's Gottlieb suggests monitoring to curb opioid epidemic
Walgreens NewYork-Presbyterian telemedicine
Walgreens brings telemedicine to pharmacies
Hackensack Sleep and Pulmonary Center breach

Hackensack Sleep and Pulmonary Center in New Jersey. Credit: Google Maps

Ransomware attack locks 16,000 patient records
Oklahoma health department data breach

Oklahoma Health Care Authority. Credit: Google Maps

Oklahoma alerts 47,000 clients about data breach for the 2nd time
future-proofing population health
Healthcare providers tackle the top 3 population health challenges
MedPAC: Kill MIPS, make value-based care voluntary