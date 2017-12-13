Analytics

Lifespan taps GE Healthcare for data analytics to improve patient experience and slash $182 million

Organizations enter shared-risk model to forge workforce and capacity management strategies for the hospital as it wrangles with full patient loads and overflowing emergency departments.
By Bernie Monegain
December 13, 2017
12:24 PM
Lifespan announced a new kind of unique alliance with GE Healthcare to deploy data analytics, improve patient flow and focus on lowering costs. 

The organizations on Tuesday described the arrangement as a shared-risk model in which they will jointly work to pinpoint $182 million in savings by retooling organizational efficiencies for Lifespan over the next six years. 

That begins by looking at ways to improve patient flow, increasing capacity for services, and decreasing wait times at the Rhode Island-based system, which said its hospitals are at capacity and emergency departments packed with patients seeking care.  

Lifespan and GE said they will craft new strategies for workforce and capacity management. The workforce system will help Lifespan provide users with cutting-edge technologies, such as imaging and data analytics tools and streamline patient experience, according to Lifespan CEO Timothy Babineau, MD. 

The capacity management plan will be designed to more effectively align various departments and, where possible, optimize the hospital’s use of physical space. 

Babineau said the collaboration also gives Lifespan access to new resources, expertise and other digital tools. 

“This means our patients will receive care in the most appropriate and efficient setting, even as our volume increases,” Babineau said.

GE Healthcare Partners managing principal Helen Stewart added that the shared-risk approach will address challenges that Lifespan and many other healthcare organizations face today. 

The model is based on agreed upon outcomes GE must achieve throughout the six-year arrangement, GE said, adding that it’s the fifth such collaboration it signed in the U.S.

Twitter: @Bernie_HITN
Email the writer: bernie.monegain@himssmedia.com

Topics: 
Analytics, Workforce
