LexisNexis taps social determinants to help hospitals predict readmissions

Its new risk score harnesses clinically-validated information from non-clinical settings, enabling health systems to better manage their 30-day readmission risks.
By Mike Miliard
March 02, 2018
12:12 PM
Share
healthcare social determinants

LexisNexis Risk Solutions has launched a new Socioeconomic Health Score, an analytics model that mines hundreds of socioeconomic data points, derived from public and proprietary records, to help predict the likelihood a hospital patient will be readmitted to within 30 days.

World Health Organization defines social determinant of health data as those factors related to the "conditions in which people are born, grow, live, work and age."

Many experts say social determinants impact health more than medical status. As the critical importance of non-clinical data such as education, employment status, food security and housing becomes better understood, LexisNexis officials say the tool can help hospitals improve their risk stratification efforts and enable them to better direct staff resources.

[Also: Social determinants of health and the $1.7 trillion opportunity to slash spending]

"Our access to and expertise on the application of non-healthcare data for improving outcomes enables us to help hospitals reduce these occurrences, minimize costs and allocate preventive resources more efficiently," said Josh Schoeller, senior vice president, LexisNexis Risk Solutions, in a statement.

Particularly, the tool is meant to help hospitals develop more effective discharge processes, gain more insights about patients' medication adherence and lifestyle choices, tailor their aftercare counseling programs and innovate new strategies to prevent medical complications or readmission.

[Also: Future-proofing population health: Embrace predictive analytics, social determinants and patient-generated data now]

LexisNexis' Readmission Risk Score is part of a broader suite of socioeconomic-related tools that leverage SDOH to improve overall health outcomes. Research conducted by the company suggest that the score is as good or better at predicting risk than other readmission scoring models that use only clinical data.

Under the Hospital Readmissions Reduction Program, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services lower Medicare reimbursements by as much as 3 percent for hospitals that have a higher-than-expected number of 30-day readmissions within for conditions including chronic lung disease, heart failure, joint replacements and pneumonia.

The LexisNexis risk score can be loaded into existing clinical systems, supplementing medical data with SDOH information to help hospitals spot those patients who are most at risk.

The company will be showcasing the new tool at LexisNexis Booth 3438.

HIMSS18 Preview

An inside look at the innovation, education, technology, networking and key events at the HIMSS18 global conference in Las Vegas.

Twitter: @MikeMiliardHITN
Email the writer: mike.miliard@himssmedia.com

Topics: 
Analytics, HIMSS18, Population Health, Precision Medicine, Quality and Safety
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

Uber Health transportation app
Top Story
Uber offers providers, patients new transportation app

Most Read

These 10 hospitals scored an 'F', pose greatest risk to patients, Leapfrog says
Epic CEO Judy Faulkner is standing behind switch from EHRs to 'CHRs'
See which hospitals earned worst scores for hospital-acquired infections (list, map)
Top 10 healthcare technology advances for 2017, according to ECRI
eClinicalWorks sued for nearly $1 billion for inaccurate medical records
Deaths by medical mistakes hit records

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Privacy & Security
Privacy & Security
Privacy & Security

Webinars

More Webinars

Innovation Pulse
Analytics
Privacy & Security

Video

HIMSS TV
An early look at HIMSS TV
HIMSS CEO Hal Wolf: Healthcare has to innovate faster than ever
Assessing the reliability of cloud vendors in healthcare
Managing the security risk in connected medical devices

More Stories

HIMSS acquires Healthbox
HIMSS acquires Healthbox to get in the innovation consulting game
Artificial intelligence powers GE Healthcare's next-gen ultrasound system
Artificial intelligence powers GE Healthcare's next-gen ultrasound system
Avera Health boosts ICU care quality

Avera McKennan Hospital and University in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Credit: Google Maps

Avera Health boosts ICU care quality, cuts costs with analytics tools from Philips
IBM machine learning
IBM showcasing full portfolio at HIMSS18, from pop health tech to blockchain and beyond
SSI Group acquires ICA CareAlign

SSI will be working with issues related to value-based reimbursement programs like MACRA.

SSI Group acquires interoperability company ICA CareAlign
healthcare social determinants
LexisNexis taps social determinants to help hospitals predict readmissions
consumer engagement for better health outcomes
Smarter care: Focusing on consumer engagement for better health outcomes
DoD Cerner EHR
DoD-Cerner EHR project finding improvements, despite some challenges