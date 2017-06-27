Leapfrog Group CEO Leah Binder joins Knowledge to Practice advisory board

Leah Binder, president and CEO of the Leapfrog Group, has joined the board of directors of Knowledge to Practice, an Ed-Tech firm that uses competency-based, personalized, adaptive curricula to modernize continuing medical education.

The Washington D.C.-based national nonprofit Leapfrog Group’s mission is to improve safety and quality in hospitals, and Binder has been at the forefront of that effort.

At a time when corporations and nonprofit organizations are increasingly seeking to achieve gender parity on their boards, the national numbers show that in the U.S., women make up just 19.9 percent of corporate boards.

Binder is a leading advocate for patient safety and healthcare quality and serves on a number of national boards and advisory committees in the healthcare sector. They include National Quality Partners, the Strategic Leadership Council of the Alliance of Healthcare Purchasing Coalitions, National Strategy Partners for AARP's Champions for Nursing, the National Board of Medical Examiners, and the NQF MAP Coordinating Council.

Inspiring change in healthcare, Ms. Binder is a regular contributor to Forbes.com, The Huffington Post and Wall Street Journal expert forum.

"Leah is an inspirational leader in the healthcare space. She's consistently cited among the most influential people in healthcare,” Mary Ellen Beliveau, CEO of Knowledge to Practice.

"A critical part of improving overall healthcare is ensuring the quality of care delivered by treating physicians," Binder said in a statement. "With the looming threat of physician burnout, physician education has to go beyond imparting facts to inspire and excite physicians, and remind them why they love medicine.”

