KLAS picks Epic, TeleTracking as top platforms for managing patient flow

Health IT vendor TeleTracking offers this year’s top solution when it comes to managing patient flow, according to a new report by technology ratings company KLAS.

EHR giant Epic came in a close second, according to the outcomes data analyzed by KLAS.

Managing patient flow in hospitals is one of the more complicated challenges confronting providers today, KLAS said, but there are some organizations that balance the discipline, intuition and the right technology needed to excel.

“Epic’s functionality has improved in recent years, and customers are excited about perceived cost savings and future improvements,” KLAS said.

Epic customers are particularly happy with the EHR maker’s highly specialized analytics departments that are proficient in leveraging Epic's data warehouse tools. On the downside, they cite inconsistently implemented dashboards and varying accuracy.

McKesson users say its dashboards are easy to navigate.

Cerner’s most recent update has addressed some of the challenges with its discharge-planning tool, but there is still plenty of room for improvement, KLAS states.

“KLAS found that high customer satisfaction among Epic customers comes from highly specialized analytics departments proficient in leveraging Epic's Data Warehouse tools.

When it comes to integration, KLAS ranks Epic and Teletracking “neck-and-neck.”

Twitter: @Bernie_HITN

Email the writer: bernie.monegain@himssmedia.com

Like Healthcare IT News on Facebook and LinkedIn