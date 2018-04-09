Kern Medical taps Cerner for EHR, pop health tools

Kern Medical, a 222-bed acute care teaching hospital in Bakersfield, California, will roll out a Cerner Millennium EHR. The hospital also tapped Cerner for its HealtheIntent, a big data and insights platform for population health management.

Kern Chief Medical Officer Glenn Goldis, MD said in a statement the hospital will use the integrated platform and actionable health data to support improved health outcomes for the health and well-being of the community.

Cerner President Zane Burke added that the software will help Kern provide data across the care continuum.

[Also: Can the EHR be fixed by eliminating typing and clicking?]

Kern Medical’s goal is to have one integrated and efficient platform to provide seamless care across the enterprise. The new portal, for instance, will enable patients to access their health information.

Kern Medical is Kern County's only trauma center, the area's only academic training hospital and has an affiliation with the UCLA David Geffen School of Medicine.

Twitter: @Bernie_HITN

Email the writer: bernie.monegain@himssmedia.com