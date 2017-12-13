Quality and Safety

Keck Medicine tests Black Box to improve patient safety by monitoring surgeons

USC researchers said the tool can be used to pinpoint movements during robotic surgery and determine which surgeons are novices or experts.
By Jeff Lagasse
December 13, 2017
03:22 PM
Share
Keck Medicine tests Black Box to improve patient safety by monitoring surgeons

Researchers at Keck Medicine of USC are testing a custom recording tool that holds surgeons accountable to provide patients’ piece of mind. 

The researchers implemented a custom recording tool similar in concept to a flight recorder on an airplane. When attached to a robotic surgery system during radical prostatectomy procedures, the most common treatment for prostate cancer, the black box recorder captures data that could be used to discern the difference between novice and expert surgeons. 

The recorder used in the study, called the dVLogger, captures both anonymized video and movement data. Developed by Intuitive Surgical, the research tool can attach to the company's da Vinci Surgical System, a robotic surgical platform approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for general laparoscopic surgery. It records the surgeon's movements, capturing where the instruments are and how the surgeon is moving them.

To test the recorder's ability to measure proficiency, four basic prostate surgery steps were analyzed. Data from 100 procedures performed by both novice and expert surgeons were recorded. 

Results show that novice and expert surgeons could be identified by measuring time to complete operative steps, the distance of instrument and camera travel, and frequency of camera movements.

Creating a sustainable, objective method for evaluating surgeon proficiency and standardizing credentialing is a way to not only improve patient safety but it also has implications for patient satisfaction and, ultimately, reimbursement. 

Results of the study will appear in the January 2018 edition of The Journal of Urology.

Twitter: @JELagasse
Email the writer: jeff.lagasse@himssmedia.com

Topics: 
Quality and Safety
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

Cerner sued by CliniComp
Top Story
Cerner sued by CliniComp for patent infringement

Most Read

These 10 hospitals scored an 'F', pose greatest risk to patients, Leapfrog says
See which hospitals earned worst scores for hospital-acquired infections (list, map)
Top 10 healthcare technology advances for 2017, according to ECRI
eClinicalWorks sued for nearly $1 billion for inaccurate medical records
Deaths by medical mistakes hit records
5 ways hospitals can use data analytics

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Financial/Revenue Cycle Management
Population Health
Business Intelligence

Webinars

More Webinars

Mobile
Women In Health IT
Patient Engagement

Video

HIMSS CEO Hal Wolf: Healthcare has to innovate faster than ever
Assessing the reliability of cloud vendors in healthcare
Managing the security risk in connected medical devices
Blockchain for cybersecurity: What is its potential, what are its limitations?

More Stories

net neutrality for healthcare

Ajit Pai serves as the Chairman of the United States Federal Communications Commission. Photo via Twitter

Repealing net neutrality: Could it help healthcare?
Intermountain partners with Press Ganey
Intermountain partners with Press Ganey to boost quality, safety and patient experience
Keck Medicine tests Black Box to improve patient safety by monitoring surgeons
Keck Medicine tests Black Box to improve patient safety by monitoring surgeons
21st Century Oncology breach
21st Century Oncology to pay OCR $2.3 million for 2015 breach
Mercy Health signs on with AVIA Innovator Network

Mercy Health's Anderson Hospital in Cincinnati. Credit: Google Maps

Mercy Health signs on with AVIA Innovator Network
Lifespan GE Healthcare
Lifespan taps GE Healthcare to improve patient experience
AI in healthcare
Other industries hold keys for saving billions on AI
3 areas to start future-proofing for precision medicine