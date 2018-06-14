Kaspersky yanks Europol participation after EU calls software 'malicious'

While fighting conspiracy allegations for more than a year, Kaspersky had continued to work with law enforcement to fight ransomware and other threats, including the global WannaCry attack.
By Jessica Davis
June 14, 2018
12:58 PM
Share
Kaspersky yanks Europol participation

U.S. intelligence agencies testify before the U.S. Senate Select Committee on Intelligence on May 11 about their lack of confidence in Kaspersky software. Credit: C-span

Kaspersky Lab is temporarily suspending its work with Europol and the No More Ransom project following a majority vote from the European Parliament that the Russian-based cybersecurity firm’s software is ‘malicious.’

The motion is an advisory-level document that gives EU nations a general guideline for its cyberdefense plan. Among the clauses, the motion mandates EU states review software and equipment of its IT infrastructure and advises EU states to exclude programs or equipment deemed malicious.

The reaction from Kaspersky stems from the clause specifically naming the vendor as an example of a malicious product.

Clause 76 states that all products used by EU institutions “exclude potential programs and devices and to ban the ones that have been confirmed as malicious, such as Kaspersky Lab.”

Company CEO Eugene Kaspersky took to Twitter to announce his frustration: “European Parliament decision welcomes cybercrime in Europe.”

“We have protected the EU for 20 years, working with law enforcement leading to multiple arrests of cybercriminals,” Kaspersky wrote. “The way we conducted public-private partnership[s] is unfortunately ceased until the withdrawal of the European Parliament decision.”

Kaspersky worked closely with EU law enforcement on its No More Ransom campaign, which provides ransomware decryptors and assistance. Kaspersky research also helped during the global WannaCry attack of May 2017, providing information on the attack vector and hackers.

But the company has been embroiled in controversy with claims that Kaspersky has ties to the Russian government. Its CEO has repeatedly denied those claims.

As a result, Kaspersky opened its source code for review, but the U.S. government still officially banned use of its software on federal systems in September 2017. The Netherlands banned Kaspersky software in May.

Twitter: @JessieFDavis
Email the writer: jessica.davis@himssmedia.com

Topics: 
Government & Policy, Privacy & Security
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

Kaspersky yanks Europol participation

U.S. intelligence agencies testify before the U.S. Senate Select Committee on Intelligence on May 11 about their lack of confidence in Kaspersky software. Credit: C-span

Top Story
EU calls Kaspersky software 'malicious'

Most Read

Here are the 12 healthcare issues that will define 2018, according to PwC
PwC's top 10 healthcare industry issues for 2017
How does blockchain actually work for healthcare?
Deaths by medical mistakes hit records
Nuance knocked offline by ransomware attacking Europe
VA will move from VistA to a commercial EHR, secretary says

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Mobile
Mobile
Mobile

Webinars

More Webinars

Interoperability
Privacy & Security
Patient Engagement

Video

Using EHR data to glean insights and improve care
Now it's getting interesting: Using EHR data to glean insights and improve care
The Dutch Ministry of Health interoperability plan
The Dutch Ministry of Health is taking a hard stance on interoperability
Why patient-to-patient support makes all the difference
Why patient-to-patient support makes all the difference
Lucien Engelen, director of the Radboud Innovation Center in the Netherlands
It's not about technology, it's about culture

More Stories

Countess of Chester Hospital chooses Cerner in 15-year EHR deal

Countess of Chester Hospital in Chester, England. Credit: Google Maps

UK hospital signs 15-year EHR deal with Cerner
How a Michigan provider used teleradiology to boost productivity and slash costs

The Exa radiology and teleradiology platform from Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas.

How a Michigan provider used teleradiology to boost productivity
Automating workflows to improve care coordination
Automating workflows to improve care coordination
Halifax Health integrates EHR, cloud decision support, communications to combat sepsis
Halifax Health integrates EHR to combat sepsis
UCHealth to create innovation center in Denver

Credit: Google Maps

UCHealth to create innovation center in Denver
New York's Healthix HIE sending clinical info alerts without patient consent

An Intersystems presentation about how it works with Healthix Essential Alerts. Credit: YouTube

HIE sending caregivers clinical info alerts without patient consent
Bryan Medical Center to deploy Cerner scheduling tool

Bryan Medical Center West campus. Credit: Google Maps

Bryan Medical Center to deploy Cerner scheduling tool
next-gen data management in healthcare
Next-gen data: FHIR APIs, AI and genomics, tech is changing fast