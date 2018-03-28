Karen DeSalvo to lead Society of General Internal Medicine

With her deep expertise in patient care, education, policy, IT and public health, DeSalvo will lead the 3,000-physician SGIM in its mission: "to lead excellence, change, and innovation in clinical care, education, and research in general internal medicine to achieve health care delivery that is comprehensive, technologically-advanced and individualized."

DeSalvo served as National Coordinator for Health IT from 2014 to 2016, and also served in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services as acting Assistant Secretary for Health.

Since leaving HHS in early 2017, DeSalvo has taken a number of different leadership positions in the healthcare space.

This past December, it was announced that she would join the faculty at the Dell Medical School at The University of Texas at Austin, with professorships in both the Department of Internal Medicine and in the Department of Population Health.

She also recently signed on as a senior advisor at Leavitt Partners, the consulting firm founded by former HHS Secretary Michael Leavitt.

Twitter: @MikeMiliardHITN

Email the writer: mike.miliard@himssmedia.com