Karen DeSalvo to lead Society of General Internal Medicine

The former ONC chief has taken several different leadership positions since 2016.
By Mike Miliard
March 28, 2018
03:36 PM
Share
Karen DeSalvo healthcare

With her deep expertise in patient care, education, policy, IT and public health, DeSalvo will lead  the 3,000-physician SGIM in its mission: "to lead excellence, change, and innovation in clinical care, education, and research in general internal medicine to achieve health care delivery that is comprehensive, technologically-advanced and individualized."

DeSalvo served as National Coordinator for Health IT from 2014 to 2016, and also served in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services as acting Assistant Secretary for Health.

Since leaving HHS in early 2017, DeSalvo has taken a number of different leadership positions in the healthcare space.

This past December, it was announced that she would join the faculty at the Dell Medical School at The University of Texas at Austin, with professorships in both the Department of Internal Medicine and in the Department of Population Health.

She also recently signed on as a senior advisor at Leavitt Partners, the consulting firm founded by former HHS Secretary Michael Leavitt.

Twitter: @MikeMiliardHITN
Email the writer: mike.miliard@himssmedia.com

Topics: 
Clinical, Population Health, Workforce
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

VA Secretary David Shulkin speaks at HIMSS18 in Las Vegas in early March.

Top Story
Trump dumps Shulkin, goes with personal doctor instead

Most Read

Epic CEO Judy Faulkner is standing behind switch from EHRs to 'CHRs'
See which hospitals earned worst scores for hospital-acquired infections (list, map)
Top 10 healthcare technology advances for 2017, according to ECRI
Epic to jump into medical billing, currently hiring for new unit
Here are the 12 healthcare issues that will define 2018, according to PwC
Deaths by medical mistakes hit records

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Clinical
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)
Privacy & Security

Webinars

More Webinars

Privacy & Security
Women In Health IT
Privacy & Security

Video

Allied Physicians Group Improve Patient Engagement with Solutionreach
HIMSS TV
HIMSS TV is live: Watch now
Adrienne Boissey
'We need to dream bigger'
HIMSS TV
Welcome to HIMSS18: Here's what attendees need to know

More Stories

Medical supply shortage
Using inventory analytics can help reduce cost, shortage of medical supplies
Karen DeSalvo healthcare
Karen DeSalvo to lead Society of General Internal Medicine
HHS warns of cyberattacks

The Office of Civil Rights in Washington, D.C. Credit: Google Maps

OCR urges health providers: Draft contingency plan for cyberattacks, now
apple healthcare plan
Do Apple's recent hospital deals signal industry shakeup ahead?
Senate opioid crisis

Senator Lamar Alexander, R-Tennessee, during a Senate floor speech in March. Credit: YouTube

Latest Senate opioid push: Support interoperability between FDA and border patrol
NTT partners with DataFirst on imaging AI
NTT partners with DataFirst on imaging AI
opioid epidemic
Accenture, Global Center for Health Innovation, team up to take on opioid epidemic

Chris Wlaschin speaking at an ICIT briefing Oct. 2017. Credit: YouTube

Outgoing HHS CISO Chris Wlaschin opens up about his departure