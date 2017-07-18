Jvion, Mayo Clinic release cognitive computing appliance to reduce avoidable patient deaths

Jvion and Mayo Clinic on Tuesday announced the Bedside Patient Rescue appliance. The new tool enables clinicians to take a cognitive view of patients to identify people at risk of avoidable deaths.

Patient Rescue will be embedded into Jvion’s Cognitive Clinical Success Machine to incorporate a variety of data sources, notably patient frailty and hospital system measurement, the organizations said.

The company said the appliance, predictive analytics tools and Jvion’s cognitive engine can process those data sources to pinpoint patient risk and suggest next steps to avoid adverse health events.

Jvion built Bedside Patient Rescue in collaboration with the Mayo Clinic under the health system’s Think Big Challenge. Mayo kicked off the developer contest in 2016 to find emerging companies that could create new technologies for Mayo Clinic to ultimately commercialize.

Earlier this year at HIMSS17, Jvion announced its plans to acquire cognitive computing startup Predixion Healthcare for an undisclosed sum.

