Jon Linkous steps down as CEO of the American Telemedicine Association

Jon Linkous, the CEO of the American Telemedicine Association, is leaving the organization he has led for the last 24 years.

“Jon was integral in the formation of the ATA and the telehealth industry,” said Peter Yellowlees, MD, the ATA’s president of the board of directors. “We thank Jon for his many years of service and his significant contributions to ATA and the industry he helped create.”

With more than 10,000 members and 450 health system and industry partners, an international conference, and an expansive educational telemedicine program, the ATA is recognized as an international leader in telemedicine, Yellowlees contended.

“Jon was instrumental in building this organization and we are indebted to him for building a strong foundation for future growth,” Yellowlees said.

Sabrina Smith, MD, the ATA’s current COO, will take on the role of interim CEO. There will be a search to fill the position permanently.

Smith joined the ATA as COO in January 2017, following more than 20 years of experience in healthcare, academic and non-profit management roles. She holds a doctorate of health administration from the Medical University of South Carolina, and a master’s in health administration

