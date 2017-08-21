IoT security startup ZingBox raises $22 million in Series B funding round

ZingBox has landed $22 million in a Series B round of funding that will be applied to expanding the staff, and further developing its technology to secure Internet-connected devices, company executives announced.

Dell Technologies Capital and Triventures led the funding round.

The startup, founded in 2014 by CEO Xu Zou and CTO May Wong, provides hospitals, companies and manufacturing facilities with Internet of Things security. ZingBox's approach is based on deep learning and enforcement of trusted behavior.

The California-based company plans to expand its staff in the next year, which in turn is expected to boost product capabilities and grow its market reach.

Gartner named ZingBo to its May 2017 "Cool Vendors in IoT Security” list.

IoT Guardian is the only IoT security technology-based on device personalities, according to the company. It employs its patent-pending machine learning to identify and assess risk to provide real-time remediation across the entire organization.

The technology has a deep grasp of each IoT device's “personality,” Zou said in a statement, and it analyzes communication to and from every device – always on alert for deviations in behavior.

