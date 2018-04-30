InTouch Health buys Reach Health, bolstering inpatient, outpatient telehealth presence

The virtual care company says it's building out its platform to better handle interoperability and data management continuity.
By Mike Miliard
April 30, 2018
01:05 PM
In its second acquisition this year, InTouch Health, which develops enterprise telehealth technology for hospitals and health systems, announced that it has acquired Reach Health, another telemedicine platform.

The InTouch-Reach deal happened on the same day that American Well bought Avizia for its telehealth technologies that specialize in acute care services.

InTouch Health officials said the addition of Reach Health will help it broaden its footprint and enhance its ability to help its customers roll out telehealth programs across the continuum of care.

In January, InTouch also acquired TruClinic, which specializes in online direct-to-consumer care, allowing patients to consult with their physicians from their own homes.

With this new deal, the company says existing Reach Health customers will benefit from more robust support, reliability, security and compliance.

While Reach Health CEO Steve McGraw called the acquisition “a natural evolution,” InTouch Health CEO Joseph DeVivo said customers are demanding a single platform for telehealth tools to address interoperability and data management issue.

"With InTouch Health, healthcare providers have access to the complete telehealth package in any care location," DeVivo added. "Reach Health fits nicely with InTouch Health’s recent open-platform, device-agnostic strategy."

InTouch touted its experience in emergent, post-acute, ambulatory and direct-to-consumer virtual care, making for a more fully-integrated telehealth platform for its own customers and Reach Health's client base.

Reach Health has its roots at the Medical College of Georgia, which developed the telehealth technology to allow its stroke specialists to work closely with other healthcare providers to enable more timely care to patients living rural areas the state.

Since the platform was commercialized, it has broadened its scope to other states and has helped "provide life-saving treatment for some 50,000 patients," according to David Hess, MD, dean of the Medical College of Georgia and Reach Health's board chair.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR), Interoperability, Mergers & Acquisitions, Population Health, Telehealth
