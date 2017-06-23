Clinical

InterSystems lands $259 million healthcare IT project in Australia

Vendor will replace four clinical IT systems in the country’s Northern Territory.
By Bernie Monegain
June 23, 2017
02:16 PM
clinical systems overhaul

InterSystems Australia will soon begin a clinical systems overhaul of the Northern Territory's core clinical systems under a government program. The goal: to create a single digital medical record. The estimated cost: $259 million.

InterSystems vied for the contract with three other bidders – Telstra Health, Epic Systems and Allscripts.

InterSystems, which has worked in Australia over 25 years, is a known entity in NT Health. In the past, the company has provided NT Health with a pathology system called TrakCare Lab and with its Ensemble integration platform.

[Also: InterSystems, Epic land more global business than any other EHR vendors]

InterSystems, headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, is a major global supplier of clinical systems and has operated in Australia for more than 25 years, along with its local integration partner, Dialog Information Technology, which will provide the integration piece of the project.

Once implemented, the InterSystems technology is expected to enable patients and clinicians to better engage with one another and for patients to have better access to their own healthcare information.

Interoperability among health systems and data exchange are also key components of the project.

InterSystems has proven to be a favored global vendor – for both its result and price, according to a May 2017 report from research firm KLAS.

“InterSystems appealed to buyers with their “all-in cost” that is lower than either Epic or Cerner,” KLAS noted in its report.

InterSystems’ strong 2016 sales across Europe, Asia and the Middle East included new contracts with several multi-hospital organizations in the U.K. and China, KLAS added. InterSystems scored 56 new hospital wins in 2016, and Epic gained 31. However, Epic had a higher number of total beds contracted (8,190) than InterSystems (5,834).

Clinical, Health Information Exchange (HIE), Network Infrastructure
