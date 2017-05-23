InterSystems, Epic land more global business than any other EHR vendors

On the EHR world stage, InterSystems and Epic won more new hospital contracts in 2016 than any of their rivals, according to a new KLAS report: “Global EMR Market Share 2017.”

The two companies broke ahead of both their multiregional and regional competitors.

“In addition to cost, many other factors were important in providers’ decisions,” said KLAS, which added that many EHR vendors recorded strong years.

InterSystems’ strong 2016 sales across Europe, Asia and the Middle East included new contracts with several multi-hospital organizations in the U.K. and China.

InterSystems appealed to buyers with their “all-in cost” that is lower than either Epic or Cerner, KLAS said.

With new contracts across Canada, the Netherlands and Finland, Epic was the most popular higher-cost technology. Clients were drawn to Epic for its robust clinical functionality and strong usability, KLAS said.

Hospitals in the UK, Australia, and the Middle East chose Epic rival Cerner in new and add-on contracts. However, fewer new hospitals contracted with higher-cost Cerner than in the past, KLAS said.

Cerner is the most-used EHR by public hospitals in the Middle East, Klas said. The United Arab Emirates Ministry of Health expanded its Cerner footprint, even helping a separate hospital that had selected Epic to pivot and deploy Cerner. The system went live in time for the hospital’s opening.

Cerner also expanded in Qatar and the UAE and for the first time into Kuwait. A small hospital group in the UAE selected InterSystems.

The largest private hospital – about 400 beds – to make a decision in the region was the only organization to choose Epic.

In Canada, two organizations – both in Ontario – that finalized a new vendor contract chose Epic. And three of the five Canadian organizations that have signed with new vendors since 2014 chose Epic, with the other two selecting Cerner.

Also, while new vendor decisions are rare, six hospitals chose to migrate to MEDITECH’s new Web platform in 2016, continuing an ongoing trend in the region.

Agfa HealthCare and ChipSoft staved off the potential encroachment of multiregional vendors by continuing to grow their leading market share footprints in Germany, Austria and Switzerland and the Netherlands.

Meanwhile, Phillips signed a customer in Germany -- their first outside Latin America. KLAS did not validate any 2016 wins for several regional vendors covered in previous reports, including QuadraMed, ALERT, Cambio, and STG (System C).

Epic is expanding in Nordics -- it’s first Danish hospitals went live in 2016. But in the Netherlands, organizations selected lower-cost ChipSoft more often than Epic.

Also, hospitals in the Bahamas and Singapore selected Allscripts.

