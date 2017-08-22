Interpreta, retail kiosk operator Higi will share data to improve population health

Health IT vendors Interpreta and Higi are partnering to integrate biometric data from Higi with clinical, claims and genomic data from Interpreta.

Interpreta works in the realm of precision medicine, continuously interpreting and synchronizing clinical and genomics data in real time to create a personalized roadmap to enable the orchestration of timely care, the company said.

Higi operates the largest FDA-cleared self-screening health station network in the United States with nearly 11,000 stations located in food, chain drug, mass merchant and club retailers, the vendor said. The vendor also operates an online community platform linked to the health station network and more than 80 health devices, activity trackers and apps. More than 5.5 million people have signed up for a Higi account, which offers an all-in-one biometric and activity data feed for personal health management and information sharing with healthcare providers, the vendor said.

The goal of the partnership is to enable patients and their physicians to increase engagement and share healthcare data – on blood pressure, pulse, BMI, weight, body composition and self-screening questions – gained at Higi retail stations and prioritized within Interpreta in real time. This, the vendors said, will enable physicians and insurers to leverage a patient’s biometrics data, alongside clinical, claims and additional genomic information a person may obtain from genetic testing services.

Ultimately, the vendors see the partnership helping healthcare providers and payers to jointly create a personalized care roadmap, inform care decisions, and close gaps in care with the help of engaged consumers at a retail setting.

“With Higi capturing important consumer health data and Interpreta’s ability to interpret and integrate it with clinical and genomic data in real time, this alliance will be the first of its kind to bring such power to the retail setting,” said Interpreta CEO and co-founder Ahmed Ghouri, MD. “The integration will bring consumers and providers together like never before, giving them access to the same continuously updated healthcare information and non-latent interpretations to make the best choices for care.”

Healthcare is changing, and consumers are looking for more ways to communicate with their doctors and access important personalized medical information, said Jeff Bennett, CEO of Higi.

“By partnering with Interpreta, we are enabling a new consumer health experience,” Bennett said. “Healthcare providers and payers will now have more options to empower consumers and optimize care by identifying risks and intervention opportunities from data collected at our stations in retail settings across the country.”

