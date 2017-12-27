Women In Health IT

Free Newsletter

Internet Governance Forum tackles gender inequality in technology around the world

There are big opportunities for hospitals and other organizations to use information and communication tech to enable economic empowerment for women.
Bernie Monegain
December 27, 2017
Share
gender inequality in technology

The Internet Governance Forum held in Geneva, Switzerland, on Dec. 20. Credit: Twitter

Add the category of information and communication technologies (ICTs) to the tools with the great potential to spur gender equality around the world. 

ICTs are broadly defined as the internet, telecom and unified communications tools and while they are common everyday products in many urban areas, women in rural and far-flung regions do not have as much access to them. That reality presents big opportunities for hospitals and other organizations to use ICTs to enable economic empowerment by providing women with access to education, financial means, healthcare information and more. 

[Also: Women in health IT blaze their own path even as gender inequality persists]

“Women are a value-add to the ICT sector,” said Mata Coulibaly, Gender Program Officer of the New Partnership for Africa's Development. Coulibaly was speaking on Dec. 19 in Geneva at a workshop hosted by the Internet Governance Forum. The group’s goal is to open up new opportunities for women in the labor market. 

Experts emphasized the importance of including men in the dialogue of women’s economic empowerment and gender equality. 

“Gender issues should not be a women-only conversation,” said Joyce Dogniez, Senior Director of Global Engagement at the Reston, Virginia-based Internet Society. 

Will Hudson, Senior Director of International Policy at Google stressed that one stakeholder group alone could not address the digital gender gap. 

Although there is no one-size-fits-all solution, Hudson said, efforts by Google and other tech companies to train women in rural communities are kick-starting a cycle of education and empowerment.

The speakers also stressed the importance of having all stakeholders involved in policy-making processes to ensure the needs of women are factored into decision-making.

Elizabeth Thomas Raynaud, Director of the organization BASIS, which stands for Business Action to Support the Information Society, concluded the session stating ICTs are an “undeniable enabler in advancing the economic empowerment of women.”

Twitter: @Bernie_HITN
Email the writer: bernie.monegain@himssmedia.com

Women In Health ITResource Center

Webinar: Navigating HIMSS18 as Women in Health IT

View More Resources

Stay Informed

Susbscribe today to receive our FREE monthly e-newsletter

Featured Contributors

Bernie Monegain
Editor-At-Large, Healthcare IT News

Bernie Monegain is Editor-At-Large for Healthcare IT News and Women in Health IT.

Carla Smith
Executive Vice President, HIMSS

Carla Smith is Executive Vice President of HIMSS. Smith leads HIMSS’s cause-based association. Focused primarily on the US and Canada, Smith leverages her extensive experience in nonprofit management to ensure HIMSS’s ability to achieve its mission and maintain its financial health.

Regina Holliday
Founding Artist, The Walking Gallery

@ReginaHolliday Regina Holliday is a patient rights activist and artist. After spending 16 years working in retail management and six years teaching art, Regina began painting a series of murals depicting the need for clarity and transparency in medical records. http://reginaholliday.blogspot.com/

Sue Schade
Principal, StarBridge Advisors

@sgschade
Sue Schade, MBA, LCHIME, FCHIME, FHIMSS, is a nationally recognized health IT leader. She recently launched a new healthcare IT advisory firm, StarBridge Advisors, with two colleagues, David Muntz and Russ Rudish.