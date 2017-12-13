Intermountain, Press Ganey partnership hopes to boost quality, safety, patient experience

Intermountain Healthcare and Press Ganey have forged a multi-year strategic deal focused on various innovations to improve patient experience.

Across its 22 hospitals and 180 clinics, Intermountain will use Press Ganey’s new reporting and analytics platform to gain insights into an array of quality improvement opportunities, officials say.

Through the integrated data platform, Press Ganey will help Intermountain identify and deploy array of reliable practices focused on improved safety outcomes, advisory services focused on patient-centered care, consumer-facing tools, workforce engagement strategies and more, officials said.

"The fundamentals required to deliver extraordinary care include safety, quality, experience of caring and access supported by engaged, resilient caregivers," said Shannon Phillips, MD, chief patient experience officer at Intermountain.

Phillips added that Press Ganey will help Intermountain measure, analyze and evaluate performance across those domains.

Intermountain is amid an internal restructuring that CEO Marc Harrison, MD, publicly described as an attempt to “disrupt ourselves” that started in mid-October with an eye on improving the patient experience.

