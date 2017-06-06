Precision Medicine

Intermountain preps precision medicine tool for commercialization

The hospital is investing $15 million into its Navican startup to bring its TheraMap software to market so other providers can deliver precision care for their patients, officials said.
By Bernie Monegain
June 06, 2017
01:16 PM
Intermountain Healthcare on Monday announced that it’s stepping closer to bringing a version of its precision medicine tool for cancer to the open market. 

The health system, in fact, is pumping an additional $15 million into its spin-out Navican Genomics, which makes the TheraMap technology for matching patients with prioritized treatment options or appropriate clinical trials.

[Also: Promise of precision medicine depends on overcoming big obstacles]
 
“While precision medicine has great potential to positively impact cancer patients, its use is currently fragmented at best,” Navican CEO Ingo Chakravarty said in a statement. “TheraMap will provide precision care for all cancer patients, not just a few.”

Navican employs sequencing tests developed at Intermountain to determine exactly which gene mutations are causing the cancer.
From there, TheraMap provides testing and treatment options for the greatest number of actionable gene mutations, the startup said. 

Intermountain’s Innovations division launched Navican Genomics in October 2016.

Analytics, Clinical, Precision Medicine
