Quality and Safety

Intermountain partners with Press Ganey to boost quality, safety and patient experience

They will jointly pursue a number of quality improvement initiatives over the coming years, officials say.
By Mike Miliard
December 13, 2017
03:34 PM
Share
Intermountain partners with Press Ganey

Intermountain Healthcare and Press Ganey have forged a multi-year strategic deal focused on various innovations to improve patient experience.

Across its 22 hospitals and 180 clinics, Intermountain will use Press Ganey’s new reporting and analytics platform to gain insights into an array of quality improvement opportunities, officials say.

[Also: Intermountain begins shift to open IT platform]

Through the integrated data platform, Press Ganey will help Intermountain identify and deploy array of reliable practices focused on improved safety outcomes, advisory services focused on patient-centered care, consumer-facing tools, workforce engagement strategies and more, officials said.

"The fundamentals required to deliver extraordinary care include safety, quality, experience of caring and access supported by engaged, resilient caregivers," said Shannon Phillips, MD, chief patient experience officer at Intermountain.

Phillips added that Press Ganey will help Intermountain measure, analyze and evaluate performance across those domains. 

Intermountain is amid an internal restructuring that CEO Marc Harrison, MD, publicly described as an attempt to “disrupt ourselves” that started in mid-October with an eye on improving the patient experience.  

Twitter: @MikeMiliardHITN
Email the writer: mike.miliard@himssmedia.com

Topics: 
Analytics, Patient Engagement, Quality and Safety
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

Cerner sued by CliniComp
Top Story
Cerner sued by CliniComp for patent infringement

Most Read

These 10 hospitals scored an 'F', pose greatest risk to patients, Leapfrog says
See which hospitals earned worst scores for hospital-acquired infections (list, map)
Top 10 healthcare technology advances for 2017, according to ECRI
eClinicalWorks sued for nearly $1 billion for inaccurate medical records
Hospital datacenters: Extinct in 5 years?
Deaths by medical mistakes hit records

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Financial/Revenue Cycle Management
Population Health
Business Intelligence

Webinars

More Webinars

Mobile
Women In Health IT
Patient Engagement

Video

HIMSS CEO Hal Wolf: Healthcare has to innovate faster than ever
Assessing the reliability of cloud vendors in healthcare
Managing the security risk in connected medical devices
Blockchain for cybersecurity: What is its potential, what are its limitations?

More Stories

net neutrality for healthcare

Ajit Pai serves as the Chairman of the United States Federal Communications Commission. Photo via Twitter

Repealing net neutrality: Could it help healthcare?
Intermountain partners with Press Ganey
Intermountain partners with Press Ganey to boost quality, safety and patient experience
Keck Medicine tests Black Box to improve patient safety by monitoring surgeons
Keck Medicine tests Black Box to improve patient safety by monitoring surgeons
21st Century Oncology breach
21st Century Oncology to pay OCR $2.3 million for 2015 breach
Mercy Health signs on with AVIA Innovator Network

Mercy Health's Anderson Hospital in Cincinnati. Credit: Google Maps

Mercy Health signs on with AVIA Innovator Network
Lifespan GE Healthcare
Lifespan taps GE Healthcare to improve patient experience
AI in healthcare
Other industries hold keys for saving billions on AI
3 areas to start future-proofing for precision medicine