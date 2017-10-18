Intermountain partners with 10x Genomics for precision health research

Intermountain Precision Genomics will add 10x Genomics’ Chromium Genome Solution to Intermountain’s Translational Science Center.

The center already houses several of the latest high-throughput, next-generation sequencing instruments for large-scale whole genome sequencing.

“The instruments in the Translational Science Center coupled with the technology solutions provided by 10x Genomics, support Intermountain Healthcare’s initiative to advance precision health to bring personalized medicine from the lab bench to clinical practice and improve patient’s lives,” Helaman Escobar, director of Intermountain’s Translational Science Center, said in a statement.

As Serge Saxonov, CEO of 10x Genomics, sees it, access to long-range sequence information is becoming the standard for obtaining the most comprehensive understanding of disease. “We look forward to help enable Intermountain Healthcare to gain valuable insights that have previously not been possible,” Saxonov added.

One of the main goals of the Translational Science Center is to sequence groups of samples from Intermountain’s extensive BioRepository, where biopsy specimens have been stored for decades.

“The secrets to how we should treat our patients in the future are locked away in our samples stored from patients of the past,” Lincoln Nadauld, MD, executive director of Intermountain Precision Genomics, said in a statement.

The Translational Science Center plans to create a pipeline of genomic information with the goal to eventually impact personalized clinical practice. The center will also collaborate with investigators and clinicians inside and outside the network of Intermountain hospitals and clinics to enable their research initiatives.

