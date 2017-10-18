Precision Medicine

Intermountain partners with 10x Genomics for precision health research

Taps 10x Genomics’ Chromium Genome joins other sequencing instruments at the center
By Bernie Monegain
October 18, 2017
02:57 PM
Share
Intermountain partners with 10x Genomics

Intermountain Healthcare in Murray, Utah. Photo via Google Maps

Intermountain Precision Genomics will add 10x Genomics’ Chromium Genome Solution to Intermountain’s Translational Science Center.

The center already houses several of the latest high-throughput, next-generation sequencing instruments for large-scale whole genome sequencing.

“The instruments in the Translational Science Center coupled with the technology solutions provided by 10x Genomics, support Intermountain Healthcare’s initiative to advance precision health to bring personalized medicine from the lab bench to clinical practice and improve patient’s lives,” Helaman Escobar, director of Intermountain’s Translational Science Center, said in a statement.

[Also: Intermountain Precision Genomics rolls out personalized prescriptions]
 
As Serge Saxonov, CEO of 10x Genomics, sees it, access to long-range sequence information is becoming the standard for obtaining the most comprehensive understanding of disease. “We look forward to help enable Intermountain Healthcare to gain valuable insights that have previously not been possible,” Saxonov added.

 “The instruments in the Translational Science Center coupled with the technology solutions provided by 10x Genomics supports Intermountain Healthcare’s initiative to advance precision health to bring personalized medicine from the lab bench to clinical practice and improve patient’s lives,” Helaman Escobar, director of Intermountain’s Translational Science Center, said in a statement.

“Access to long-range sequence information is becoming the standard for obtaining the most comprehensive understanding of disease, and we look forward to help enable Intermountain Healthcare to gain valuable insights that have previously not been possible,” added 10x Genomics CEO Serge Saxonov.
One of the main goals of the Translational Science Center is to sequence groups of samples from Intermountain’s extensive BioRepository, where biopsy specimens have been stored for decades.

“The secrets to how we should treat our patients in the future are locked away in our samples stored from patients of the past,” Lincoln Nadauld, MD, executive director of Intermountain Precision Genomics, said in a statement.

The Translational Science Center plans to create a pipeline of genomic information with the goal to eventually impact personalized clinical practice. The center will also collaborate with investigators and clinicians inside and outside the network of Intermountain hospitals and clinics to enable their research initiatives.

Twitter: @Bernie_HITN
Email the writer: bernie.monegain@himssmedia.com

Topics: 
Clinical, Precision Medicine
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

leverage HIEs
Top Story
Groups partner to better leverage HIEs for population health, quality improvement

Most Read

See which hospitals earned worst scores for hospital-acquired infections (list, map)
Top 10 healthcare technology advances for 2017, according to ECRI
Deaths by medical mistakes hit records
Half of hospitals to adopt artificial intelligence within 5 years
Update: Flatiron Health putting $175 million Roche investment to work
How nursing informatics helped Carolinas HealthCare eliminate 18 million clicks

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Population Health
Imaging
Imaging

Webinars

More Webinars

Artificial Intelligence
Artificial Intelligence
Cloud Computing

Video

Assessing the reliability of cloud vendors in healthcare
Managing the security risk in connected medical devices
Blockchain for cybersecurity: What is its potential, what are its limitations?
Advice for the CISO on strategy, planning and team building

More Stories

Medsphere Systems, Stockell Healthcare merge
Medsphere Systems, Stockell Healthcare merge in marriage of EHR, revenue cycle tech
Intermountain partners with 10x Genomics

Intermountain Healthcare in Murray, Utah. Photo via Google Maps

Intermountain partners with 10x Genomics for precision health research
voice assistants, chatbots, AI in health apps
Orbita enhances platform for voice assistants, chatbots, AI in health apps
VA proposes CARE Act
VA proposes CARE Act to address health IT problems
Where health and weather data meet: AccuWeather unveils Zika Risk Index app
digital health solutions for epilepsy

Photo via Google Maps

Partners, UCB to tailor digital health solutions for epilepsy treatment

Rasu Shrestha, MD, chief innovation officer at UPMC and executive vice president at UPMC Enterprises, discusses how innovation can drive connected-health initiatives.

Beyond the hospital walls: Moving care forward by focusing on connected health
EHR-related malpractice claims
EHR-related malpractice claims are rising, and risk-mitigation strategies more important than ever