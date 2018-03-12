Intermountain launches mental health tech company

Alluceo provides team-based mental health tools and services to sync patients and care teams.
By Bernie Monegain
March 12, 2018
02:12 PM
Salt-Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare has launched Alluceo, a new company that offers team-based mental health services and technology.The organization aims to standardize mental health services and make it easier for people to connect with skilled caregivers.

Alluceo’s digital platform makes mental health integration accessible and powers protocols to enables a patient’s care team to remotely communicate. 

[Also: Intermountain creates a virtual hospital with telehealth tools and services]

The startup’s services and technology are based on a program called Mental Health Integration, which was built by Intermountain primary care clinicians and leaders. The program integrates mental and behavioral health services as an integral part of primary medical care.

“Alluceo offers a collaborative solution to an ever-increasing healthcare challenge,” Marc Harrison, MD, Intermountain Healthcare president and CEO, said in a statement.

More than 300 million people worldwide live with depression, according to the World Health Organization. In the United States, an estimated 44.7 million adults – 18.3 percent of the total population – have mental illness, the National Institute of Mental Health reported in 2016.

Clinical, Interoperability
