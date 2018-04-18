Intermountain Healthcare's Navican launches precision cancer care services

Intermountain Healthcare company Navican has partnered with SeraCare Life Sciences and Royal Philips to launch its TheraMap Precision Cancer Care services.

SeraCare's software connects to Philips IntelliSpace Genomics Platform to automate tracking of critical genomics workflow quality control measures. The controls are required for monitoring, trending, and reporting on the performance of the TheraMap Next Generation Sequencing test.

Clinical labs implementing new next generation sequencing-based diagnostics as part of their precision medicine programs recognize the challenges for demonstrating compliance, benchmarking performance, and troubleshooting quickly and effectively, said Keith Gligorich, laboratory operations director at Navican in a statement.

The work includes tracking quality control metrics in each workflow step and also the many genes and variant types validated in testing. Successfully performing these activities can be a resource drain on labs, even those equipped with bioinformatics teams, he added.

Gligorich also points out that labs are already investing in several software packages that simplify access to their data sets but lack an overarching system to present the data in context to answer key operational and quality questions.

"Navican is excited to add SeraCare Life Sciences to the list of industry leaders we've partnered with as we launch our TheraMap Precision Cancer Care service," he said. "We are now able to generate reports and track assay performance from our clinical samples with Philips and standardized reference materials with SeraCare."