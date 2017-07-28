Clinical

Intermountain Healthcare commits to needle-free inpatient blood draw

The health system, with 22 hospitals, is first in nation to turn to non-invasive technology.
By Bernie Monegain
July 28, 2017
11:42 AM
Share
needle-free blood draw

Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare is the first healthcare system in the country to take the needle out of drawing blood across its 22 hospitals.

In announcing the move, Intermountain executives said it is part of the health system’s commitment to transform healthcare and to give top care while also providing more humane inpatient blood draws.

The health system’s leaders expect the move will establish a new national standard for patient and practitioner-centered care and quality.

“It is baffling that in an era of smartphones and space travel, clinicians draw blood by penetrating a vein with a needle,” Todd Dunn, director of Innovation at Intermountain’s Transformation Lab, said in a statement. “Through our Design for People program, we resolved to find a better way for our phlebotomists and nurses to more humanely and consistently draw blood.”

[Also: Intermountain, Oxeon launch startup Empiric Health]

The needle free technology, called PIVO, comes from San Francisco-based Velano Vascular. It connects to an exterior IV catheter, commonly used for hospitalized patients. PIVO makes it possible for practitioners to extract blood from the vein.

The rollout comes after two years of clinical collaboration.

“Blood draws are critical, common elements in modern medicine, but they cause an unnecessary amount of anxiety, pain and risk due to the use of century-old technology and practice,” Intermountain Senior Vice President and Chief Nursing Executive Kim Henrichsen, said in a statement. “This commitment to standardizing draws will enhance quality for both patients and practitioners.”

Inpatient blood draws occur nearly 500 million times a year in the U.S. They inform more than 70 percent of all medical decisions, according to Intermountain. Also, vein access is considered difficult for 30 percent of the U.S. hospital patient population due to obesity, age and disease.
 

Twitter: @Bernie_HITN
Email the writer: bernie.monegain@himssmedia.com

Like Healthcare IT News on Facebook and LinkedIn

Topics: 
Clinical, Quality and Safety
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

eClinicalWorks CEO Girish Navani speaks: 'This chapter has to be closed'
eClinicalWorks electronic health record

Most Read

These 10 hospitals scored an 'F', pose greatest risk to patients, Leapfrog says
See which hospitals earned worst scores for hospital-acquired infections (list, map)
Top 10 healthcare technology advances for 2017, according to ECRI
Deaths by medical mistakes hit records
5 ways hospitals can use data analytics
Update: Flatiron Health putting $175 million Roche investment to work

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Privacy & Security
Network Infrastructure
Data Warehousing

Webinars

More Webinars

Analytics
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)
Clinical

Video

Women in Health IT: Influential perspectives
HIMSS17 Session Recording
Shattering the Glass Ceiling: Lessons Learned for Aspiring Female Executives
Eric Dishman NIH
NIH precision medicine program wants a million-strong cohort, from all walks of life
Karen DeSalvo and Suzi Grizancic
HIMSS Radio: Karen DeSalvo and Suzi Grizancic on gender equality in HIT

More Stories

cloud security in healthcare
The cloud is changing IT workflows. Here's how
universal patient ID manager
Experian Health, MongoDB partner on universal patient ID...
Nuance Petya attack
Nuance says majority of clients back online after Petya...
cerner Q2 bookings
Cerner posts all-time high of $1.6 billion in second...
FDA digital health pre-certification program
FDA opens applications for digital health pre-...
needle-free blood draw
Intermountain Healthcare commits to needle-free...
upgrade to Windows 10
Analysts agree: Cyberthreats trigger need to upgrade to...
One-third of eClinicalWorks customers prepping to switch EHR vendors, KLAS says
One-third of eClinicalWorks customers prepping to switch...