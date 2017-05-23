Mobile

Intermountain goes live on American Well telehealth platform

Utah health system says the platform make its nurse practitioners and physician assistants available for online patient visits.
By Bernie Monegain
May 23, 2017
Salt-Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare has joined American Well’s online care marketplace, best known as “the Exchange.”

Through the Exchange, Intermountain will make its nurse practitioners and physician assistants available for patient telehealth visits on Amwell.

The offering is available now to patients living in Utah, and soon will also be available to patients in Idaho.

Intermountain Healthcare already serves its patients and communities through Intermountain Connect Care for on-demand telehealth visits.

William Daines, MD, medical director for Connect Care at Intermountain Healthcare, said the exchange makes it possible for healthcare organizations to redistribute their services online to new patient populations. Healthcare providers – such as health systems, health plans, employers, and retailers – can connect and exchange services with one another, instantly, online.

American Well CEO Roy Schoenberg, MD, said the Exchange also allows health plans to connect their members online to established provider brands.

American Well launched the Exchange in May 2016. The first partners to join were Cleveland Clinic, LiveHealth Online from Anthem, and Nemours Children's Health System.

Clinical, Mobile, Quality and Safety
