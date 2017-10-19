Connected Health

Intel jumps into 'disruptive' remote care market

New platform built with technology manufacturer Flex offers wireless connectivity to verified peripherals such as blood pressure and glucose monitors, pulse oximeters, weight scales and more.
By Bernie Monegain
October 19, 2017
01:18 PM
Share
Intel launches new remote care platform

Intel's Mission Campus in Santa Clara, California. Photo via Josh Bancroft

Intel executives say remote care is “on the edge of going big,” and the tech giant is ready to jump into the market with IntelHAP, a new application software platform for remote care providers.

Managing patients with serious or chronic conditions with remote care has shown to reduce hospital admissions by 40 percent and readmission rates by 75 percent – and lower U.S. employer healthcare costs, according to Intel.

[Also: American Well, Medtronic partner for combined telehealth and remote patient monitoring]

Dave Ryan, general manager of Healthcare IoT at Intel, sets the number of patients monitored remotely today at more than 7 million, and he anticipates 44 percent growth as the market ramps up.

Despite proven potential, remote care adoption still faces challenges, Ryan notes.

[Also: UMMC pinpoints ideal patients for remote monitoring with predictive analytics]

Today, for example, patients are able to check their blood pressure or glucose level from home via their smartphones or tablets and send it to their healthcare providers.

However, Ryan warns that general-purpose consumer devices, and even connected devices created for specific healthcare use, can become unstable or unreliable as operating systems or applications are updated. Also, hospitals and physicians grapple with incompatible technologies, stringent regulatory and compliance guidelines and issues of data security and privacy, and pressure to reduce costs. 

To create the Intel HAP platform Intel collaborated with technology manufacturer Flex, which built a computing engine that provides wireless connectivity to verified peripherals such as blood pressure and glucose monitors, pulse oximeters, weight scales and more.

Jonathan Ballon, vice president and general manager of the Intel IoT Group is set to speak about the disruptive nature of remote care and the need for its adoption as a new standard of care during his keynote at the Connected Health Conference in Boston on Oct. 26.

Clayton Christensen, professor at the Harvard Business School and an authority on disruptive innovations, will also be speaking at the conference.

Twitter: @Bernie_HITN
Email the writer: bernie.monegain@himssmedia.com

Topics: 
Connected Health
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

Michigan HIE

Great Lakes Health Connect offices in Michigan. Photo via Facebook

Top Story
Michigan HIE adds alert tools to show social determinants of health

Most Read

PwC's top 10 healthcare industry issues for 2017
Wait! What? Amazon and Apple eye building EHRs
Timeline: How Apple is piecing together its secret healthcare plan
Hackers will target hospitals like never before in 2017
CVS to deploy Epic EHR across its chronic care management programs
'Bring your own data' is the next trend in healthcare

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Privacy & Security
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)
Population Health

Webinars

More Webinars

Artificial Intelligence
Artificial Intelligence
Cloud Computing

Video

Assessing the reliability of cloud vendors in healthcare
Managing the security risk in connected medical devices
Blockchain for cybersecurity: What is its potential, what are its limitations?
Advice for the CISO on strategy, planning and team building

More Stories

athenahealth layoffs

Photo credit: Google Maps. 

athenahealth lays off hundreds, reorganizes to be leaner
TheDarkOverLord extorting healthcare provider
TheDarkOverLord is extorting another healthcare provider
cybersecurity risks in medical devices
Cybersecurity is top concern in IoT deployments
Pfizer LivingWith

A screen snap of the LivingWith app.

Pfizer follows up successful Quitter's Circle with cancer LivingWith app
Sutter Health hospital opens after wildfires
Sutter Health hospital reopens after California wildfires forced evacuation
HIMSS18 Speaking Proposals
Call for HIMSS18 Speaking Proposals: Machine Learning
Intel launches new remote care platform

Intel's Mission Campus in Santa Clara, California. Photo via Josh Bancroft

Intel jumps into 'disruptive' remote care market
healthcare security breaches
Healthcare still struggling to detect insider threats, even years after breaches