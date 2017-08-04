Privacy & Security

Insiders, hackers causing bulk of 2017 healthcare data breaches

The healthcare sector has reported 233 breach incidents this year so far and is on pace to exceed last year’s rate of one healthcare breach a day, Protenus says.
By Jessica Davis
August 04, 2017
01:48 PM
Share
2017 healthcare data breaches

Ransomware and hacking incidents plagued 2016, and this year is no different, with the latest Protenus Breach Barometer midyear report finding that 2017 is on pace to exceed last year’s rate of one breach per day.

So far this year, the healthcare sector has reported 233 breach incidents to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, state attorney generals and media. More than 3.16 million patient records have been breached.

[Join Your Peers at HIMSS’ Healthcare Security Forum! Register Today]

Compiled in collaboration with Dissent from DataBreaches, the report analyzed 193 of the incidents for which it had data. Breaches have remained steady in the last six months outside of June, which saw a spike with 52 incidents. And March saw the most patients affected, with 1,360,961 records breached.

“The healthcare sector will only stop being so vulnerable when the advances in data collection, sharing and analytics are matched with similar advances in our understanding of how to protect patient data,” said Protenus Cofounder and President Robert Lord.

“Healthcare has invested tens of billions of dollars in deploying systems to leverage data to improve patient outcomes - and appropriately so,” he continued. “But we still have massive problems with the abuse of that data and those systems.”

So what are the biggest threats plaguing healthcare in 2017? Insiders and hackers.

Hacking accounted for 75 breaches this year, with 1,684,904 patient records impacted. Malware and ransomware were specifically mentioned in 29 of these incidents, but the report found there were many additional incidents where malware was reported as hacking or an IT incident.

Officials expect more organizations to report ransomware attacks this year, as HHS updated its ransomware reporting requirements in Aug. 2016. The update places the burden of proof on the provider to demonstrate data remained inaccessible or weren’t exfiltrated.

Insiders are also remaining a constant challenge for healthcare, accounting for 96 incidents or 41 percent of data breaches this year so far. More than 1.17 million patient records were breached by insider error or wrongdoing.

Wrongdoing is rife to cause significant damage, as it’s rarely detected immediately. For example, Anthem reported this week an employee of its Medicare insurance coordination services vendor was stealing and misusing Medicaid member data from as early as July 2016. The breach wasn’t found until April.

Another issue plaguing the healthcare sector is that other types of external attacks have been underreported or unreported. Thousands of databases in all sectors have been wiped or the data were exfiltrated. The report found that only few of these were reported to HHS.

The FBI has also reported that these ‘ransacking’ incidents or targeted databases aren’t being reported.

“Healthcare executives, at a fundamental level, should stop thinking about security and privacy as a cost center and more as a strategic pillar of their organization,” said Lord. We've continued to see increased awareness and incremental improvements, “but not the needed dramatic leap forward.”

To Lord, the leap will be driven by CISOs and Chief Privacy Officers, “dramatically increasing investment in these areas to match other industries and leveraging the use of advanced analytics to detect inappropriate uses of patient data.”

“A culture of trust, comprised of dual pillars of privacy and security, must come from the highest levels of the organization.”

Twitter: @JessieFDavis
Email the writer: jessica.davis@himssmedia.com

Like Healthcare IT News on Facebook and LinkedIn

Topics: 
Privacy & Security, Workforce
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

Allscripts buys McKesson’s EHR, revenue cycle tools for $185 million
Allscripts buys McKesson's EHR

Most Read

Epic to jump into medical billing, currently hiring for new unit
Nuance knocked offline by ransomware attacking Europe
Nuance still down after Petya cyberattack, offers customers alternative tools
Doctors demand extreme EHR makeover ... right now
WSU hard drive theft potentially impacts 1 million people
How does blockchain actually work for healthcare?

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Cloud Computing
Privacy & Security
Network Infrastructure

Webinars

More Webinars

Analytics
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)
Clinical

Video

Women in Health IT: Influential perspectives
HIMSS17 Session Recording
Shattering the Glass Ceiling: Lessons Learned for Aspiring Female Executives
Eric Dishman NIH
NIH precision medicine program wants a million-strong cohort, from all walks of life
Karen DeSalvo and Suzi Grizancic
HIMSS Radio: Karen DeSalvo and Suzi Grizancic on gender equality in HIT

More Stories

Decide for yourself: Will Apple and Amazon enter the EHR...
natural language processing
Linguamatics, RealHealthData to mine patient data with...
2017 healthcare data breaches
Insiders, hackers causing bulk of 2017 healthcare data...
Walking Gallery in healthcare Regina Holliday
Walking Gallery begins 7th year of sharing powerful...
Epic says it absolutely supports patient access to...
girls in computer science
Girls are flocking to computer science courses
cyber insurance
What to know about risk, coverage before you buy cyber...
HIT Advisory Committee

Government Accountability Office's main headquarters. Photo via Ron Cogswell, Flickr

GAO appoints 15 members to HIT Advisory Committee