Privacy & Security

Insider breach on global health insurance giant Bupa exposes data of 108,000 customers

A Bupa employee -- who has since been fired -- copied private information from global health insurance policies, which cover those who frequently travel or work overseas.
By Jessica Davis
July 13, 2017
11:40 AM
Share
data breach

The personal information of 108,000 Bupa customers was exposed after an employee inappropriately copied and stole the data, the international health insurer announced Thursday.

The breach affected international health insurance, which covers people who frequently travel or work overseas. While financial and medical data was not included in the stolen information, the employee removed names, customer information, birth dates, nationalities and other administrative data.

The employee has since been fired, and Bupa is pursuing legal action. The firm discovered the breach soon after the employee stole it from the system.

The company is notifying all 108,000 of the affected customers, as it believes the information was given to outside parties, Sheldon Kenton, Bupa’s managing director said in a statement. Not all of Bupa’s 1.4 million customers were part of the breach.

“Protecting the information we hold about our customers is an absolute priority, and I would like to assure customers that we are treating this seriously and taking steps to address the situation,” said Kenton.

“This was not a cyberattack or external data breach, but a deliberate act by an employee,” he added. “We have introduced additional security measures and increased our customer identity checks. A thorough investigation is underway, and we have informed the FCA and Bupa’s other UK regulators.”

Twitter: @JessieFDavis
Email the writer: jessica.davis@himssmedia.com

Like Healthcare IT News on Facebook and LinkedIn

Topics: 
Privacy & Security
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

Mayo Clinic kicks off massive Epic EHR go-live
Mayo Clinic EHR

Most Read

Nuance knocked offline by ransomware attacking Europe
Nuance still down after Petya cyberattack, offers customers alternative tools
WSU hard drive theft potentially impacts 1 million people
Blockchain's potential use cases for healthcare: hype or reality?
How does blockchain actually work for healthcare?
Hackers will target hospitals like never before in 2017

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Meaningful Use
Privacy & Security
Privacy & Security

Webinars

More Webinars

Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)
Interoperability
Financial/Revenue Cycle Management

Video

Women in Health IT: Influential perspectives
HIMSS17 Session Recording
Shattering the Glass Ceiling: Lessons Learned for Aspiring Female Executives
Eric Dishman NIH
NIH precision medicine program wants a million-strong cohort, from all walks of life
Karen DeSalvo and Suzi Grizancic
HIMSS Radio: Karen DeSalvo and Suzi Grizancic on gender equality in HIT

More Stories

verizon data breach
What hospitals using cloud storage should know about...
EHR optimization Rob Barras
What my brother's fatal hospital stay taught me...
Vivli to develop Azure-based platform for cloud access...
Soon-Shiong lawsuit
Altor investors amend suit against Patrick Soon-Shiong,...
GOP healthcare bill

Senator Ted Cruz's slimmed down plans remain in revised Senate bill.

Senate revises healthcare bill, keeps Cruz amendment for...

Western Missouri Medical Center. Photo via Google Maps

Missouri hospital hands operational IT reins to Cerner
Trump cuts ONC budget
House budget backs Trump's drastic cuts to ONC
data breach
Insider breach on global health insurance giant Bupa...