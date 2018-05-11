Indiana psychiatric facilities to rollout Cerner EHR, revenue cycle software

Indiana Family and Social Services Administration becomes third new Cerner customer in a month that has seen some major EHR implementations.
By Bernie Monegain
May 11, 2018
01:21 PM
Cerner EHR

The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration, FSSA, announced plans to roll out integrated EHR and revenue cycle management software across six state-run inpatient psychiatric facilities.

FSSA is the third customer this week to sign-on with Cerner in a month that has seen several interesting EHR moves, from Mayo Clinic’s massive Epic implementation to Veterans Affairs Department CFO telling Congress the agency would decide by May 28 whether to sign a multi-billion dollar contract with Cerner to replace its proprietary VistA electronic health record. 

Trinity Health in Pontiac, Michigan, meanwhile, revealed plans to embark on a similar integrated EHR and revenue cycle management platform path as FSSA, only it opted for Epic technologies. 

At FSSA, Cerner’s IT platform is expected to make it easier for doctors, nurses and staff to streamline operations, boost patient care and improve mental health facilities across Indiana.

Kevin Moore, director of Indiana Division of Mental Health and Addiction, said the software will help FSSA connect and improve Indiana’s network of state psychiatric hospitals, and also connect with other mental health providers in the state,  

The Cerner Millennium healthcare IT platform also will provide clinicians with a single digital record of their patients’ health history, including clinical and financial data.

FSSA intends to unify its facilities with one integrated system for sharing patient health data among facilities, Moore noted, including the NeuroDiagnostic Institute, that is under construction and expected to open in 2019. 

While May is shaping up to be another busy month, EHR go-live wise, April saw some interesting moves as well, including the State Department’s RFI for its own EHR, the Coast Guard forging a unique deal to tap into Defense Department’s Cerner platform as well as a handful of other hospitals saying they plan to deploy a new electronic health record, too. 

Twitter: @Bernie_HITN
Email the writer: bernie.monegain@himssmedia.com

Topics: 
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR), Financial/Revenue Cycle Management
