Women In Health IT

Free Newsletter

Indiana names woman physician as next health commissioner

As an obstetrics and gynecology physician, she has been caring for women for more than 30 years.
Bernie Monegain
September 22, 2017
Share

Box begins her new role on Oct. 16.

Kristina Box, MD, has been named Indiana’s next health commissioner.

Box has been caring for women as an obstetrics and gynecology physician for more than 30 years at Community Health Network.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Box’s appointment on September 21. Her first day with the Indiana State Department of Health will be Oct. 16. Box succeeds Jerome Adams, MD, who became the 20th surgeon general of the United States earlier this month.

Box started at Community Hospitals of Indianapolis in 1987 as a private practitioner in Ob-Gyn with Clearvista Women’s Care. Since 2015, she has served as the physician lead for CHN’s women’s service line.

In this role, she built the first multi-disciplinary women’s center in CHN, developed partnerships with area children’s hospitals to improve care and decrease healthcare costs She also led efforts to ensure low-income women receive free health screenings.

Box served on Indiana’s state task force for neonatal abstinence. Neonatal abstinence syndrome can occur in newborns who are exposed to opiate drugs in the womb. The task force developed a system to identify patients in need of support sooner to help mothers get the addiction treatment they need earlier in order to decrease negative outcomes for mothers and infants.

Box earned her undergraduate degree at Indiana University in Bloomington and her medical doctorate at Indiana University School of Medicine in Indianapolis. She is a member of the Indiana State Medical Association and the Marion County Medical Association, and serves on many hospital committees. Additionally, she has been involved in ongoing surgical medical missions to Haiti and Bolivia for more than a decade.

Twitter: @Bernie_HITN
Email the writer: bernie.monegain@himssmedia.com

Women In Health ITResource Center

WEBINAR - Positively Impacting Health IT: Changemakers Leading the Way

View More Resources

Stay Informed

Susbscribe today to receive our FREE monthly e-newsletter

Featured Contributors

Bernie Monegain
Editor-At-Large, Healthcare IT News

Bernie Monegain is Editor-At-Large for Healthcare IT News and Women in Health IT.

Carla Smith
Executive Vice President, HIMSS

Carla Smith is Executive Vice President of HIMSS. Smith leads HIMSS’s cause-based association. Focused primarily on the US and Canada, Smith leverages her extensive experience in nonprofit management to ensure HIMSS’s ability to achieve its mission and maintain its financial health.

Regina Holliday
Founding Artist, The Walking Gallery

@ReginaHolliday Regina Holliday is a patient rights activist and artist. After spending 16 years working in retail management and six years teaching art, Regina began painting a series of murals depicting the need for clarity and transparency in medical records. http://reginaholliday.blogspot.com/

Sue Schade
Principal, StarBridge Advisors

@sgschade
Sue Schade, MBA, LCHIME, FCHIME, FHIMSS, is a nationally recognized health IT leader. She recently launched a new healthcare IT advisory firm, StarBridge Advisors, with two colleagues, David Muntz and Russ Rudish.

Jennifer Dennard
Founder, #HealthITChicks

@JennDennard Jennifer is the founder of the #healthITchicks community, which seeks to grow awareness of gender-related issues in the workplace within the healthcare IT industry.

Katie Matlack
Blogger, Feministing

@katiematlack
Katie Matlack covers medical software and HIT news for Software Advice. View Katie's blog at http://feministing.com