Indiana names woman physician as next health commissioner

Kristina Box, MD, has been named Indiana’s next health commissioner.

Box has been caring for women as an obstetrics and gynecology physician for more than 30 years at Community Health Network.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Box’s appointment on September 21. Her first day with the Indiana State Department of Health will be Oct. 16. Box succeeds Jerome Adams, MD, who became the 20th surgeon general of the United States earlier this month.

Box started at Community Hospitals of Indianapolis in 1987 as a private practitioner in Ob-Gyn with Clearvista Women’s Care. Since 2015, she has served as the physician lead for CHN’s women’s service line.

In this role, she built the first multi-disciplinary women’s center in CHN, developed partnerships with area children’s hospitals to improve care and decrease healthcare costs She also led efforts to ensure low-income women receive free health screenings.

Box served on Indiana’s state task force for neonatal abstinence. Neonatal abstinence syndrome can occur in newborns who are exposed to opiate drugs in the womb. The task force developed a system to identify patients in need of support sooner to help mothers get the addiction treatment they need earlier in order to decrease negative outcomes for mothers and infants.

Box earned her undergraduate degree at Indiana University in Bloomington and her medical doctorate at Indiana University School of Medicine in Indianapolis. She is a member of the Indiana State Medical Association and the Marion County Medical Association, and serves on many hospital committees. Additionally, she has been involved in ongoing surgical medical missions to Haiti and Bolivia for more than a decade.

