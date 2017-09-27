Imprivata partners with Just Associates for patient ID

Healthcare IT security company Imprivata has partnered with Just Associates to position its Imprivata PatientSecure offering as the top patient ID and data integrity tool for healthcare organizations.

The partners say they will prevent misidentification by retroactively cleaning up patient data and proactively eliminating the creation of duplicate and overlaid medical records.

The average duplication rate in a healthcare organization’s medical records is between 8 and 12 percent, according to the American Health Information Management Association – AHIMA.

Duplicate medical records can result when a single patient has multiple records connected to them or when a single medical record has co-mingled data from multiple patients. To avoid future patient matching problems, Imprivata PatientSecure identifies patients at the source, creating a one-to-one link between a patient’s biometric and the patient’s unique electronic medical record.

With Just Associates, Imprivata executives say they can ensure the integrity and accuracy of patient data by utilizing comprehensive master patient index clean-up services that employ duplicate-detecting algorithms to analyze the data, and leverage an expert workforce and efficient workflow tools to identify and resolve duplicate records and overlays.

“Accurate, complete, and consistent data is necessary to properly identify patients at the point of care,” said Beth Just, CEO at Just Associates.

Imprivata PatientSecure, which employs palm-vein scanning, is directly embedded into self-service kiosks and admission, discharge, and transfer systems so healthcare organizations can easily and accurately identify patients.

“Having a single solution for patient identity through medical record clean-up and patient matching optimization is critical to ensuring accurate patient identification throughout the care delivery process,” said Sean Kelly, MD, chief medical officer at Imprivata “

