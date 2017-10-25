Privacy & Security

Imprivata buys Caradigm's identity and access management business

Move bolsters Imprivata’s authentication and access management platform for healthcare, means more focus on population health management for Caradigm.
By Bernie Monegain
October 25, 2017
09:56 AM
Share
Imprivata buys Caradigm tools

Lexington, Massachusetts-based healthcare IT security company Imprivata has acquired the identity and access management business of Caradigm. The combination of Imprivata and Caradigm’s technology will boost the identity and access management piece of healthcare, Imprivata executives said.

It will also accelerate the development of new capabilities that will improve provider productivity while reducing security risks and operational IT cost for hospitals and integrated delivery networks around the world, according to Imprivata.

[Also: Imprivata joins CommonWell Health Alliance to push interoperability]

Imprivata launched its IPO in June 25, 2014, trading on the New York Stock Exchange. It turned out to be short-lived public company – just two years. Late in 2016, private equity investment firm Thoma Bravo, LLC acquired Imprivata for about $544 million.

Imprivata chief technology officer David Ting, who co-founded Imprivata with Phil Scargo, in 2,000, reportedly left the company recently, Xcomomy reported in late September this year.

[Also: Caradigm names Neal Singh its new CEO]

Caradigm, which is part of GE Healthcare, is primarily a population health management and predictive analytics company and will continue to focus on those areas, led by CEO Neal Singh.

Caradigm also provided a range of identity and access management solutions, including governance, risk management and compliance and clinical and IT efficiency solutions, such as single sign-on and multi-factor authentication. 

“We view Imprivata’s acquisition of the identity and access management business as a very positive transition – making both companies stronger,” Singh, said in a statement.

“Imprivata will work closely with Caradigm in the future,” Imprivata President and CEO Gus Malezis said in a statement, adding the acquisition would serve as catalyst for Imprivata to expand its market reach and also its authentication and access management portfolio
 

Twitter: @Bernie_HITN
Email the writer: bernie.monegain@himssmedia.com

Topics: 
Privacy & Security
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

information-driven hospital

Sanford Health facility in South Dakota. Photo via Sanford Health

Top Story
So you want to become an information-driven hospital?

Most Read

Nuance still down after Petya cyberattack, offers customers alternative tools
How does blockchain actually work for healthcare?
WSU hard drive theft potentially impacts 1 million people
Blockchain's potential use cases for healthcare: hype or reality?
Accenture latest to breach client data due to misconfigured AWS server
8 common questions about HL7

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Clinical
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)
Privacy & Security

Webinars

More Webinars

Privacy & Security
Patient Engagement
Artificial Intelligence

Video

Assessing the reliability of cloud vendors in healthcare
Managing the security risk in connected medical devices
Blockchain for cybersecurity: What is its potential, what are its limitations?
Advice for the CISO on strategy, planning and team building

More Stories

Imprivata buys Caradigm tools
Imprivata buys Caradigm's identity and access management business
Cerner EHR project for VA

VA Secretary David Shulkin, MD, testifying on Oct. 24.

Cerner EHR project for VA will take 7 to 8 years, Shulkin says
Kaspersky conspiracy allegations

CEO Eugene Kaspersky

Facing conspiracy allegations, Kaspersky opens source code for review

Photo via Jame Healy

Microsoft partners with Green Bay Packers to create new tech accelerator
Medicaid expansion
Geraldo Rivera grills Seema Verma, Toby Cosgrove, on ACA, telehealth, interoperability
connected medical devices
IoT roadblocks in healthcare: Cost, security and data integration
AMA platform to connect physicians and health technology developers
AMA platform to connect physicians and health technology developers
HIMSS Big Data and Healthcare Analytics Forum

Mark Poler, physician informaticist for enterprise data strategy at Geisinger and Ken McCardle, senior director of clinical operations at Mount Sinai Health System, speaking in Boston on Tuesday.

Geisinger, Mount Sinai execs offer best piece of advice on succeeding with analytics