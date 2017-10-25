Imprivata buys Caradigm's identity and access management business

Lexington, Massachusetts-based healthcare IT security company Imprivata has acquired the identity and access management business of Caradigm. The combination of Imprivata and Caradigm’s technology will boost the identity and access management piece of healthcare, Imprivata executives said.

It will also accelerate the development of new capabilities that will improve provider productivity while reducing security risks and operational IT cost for hospitals and integrated delivery networks around the world, according to Imprivata.

Imprivata launched its IPO in June 25, 2014, trading on the New York Stock Exchange. It turned out to be short-lived public company – just two years. Late in 2016, private equity investment firm Thoma Bravo, LLC acquired Imprivata for about $544 million.

Imprivata chief technology officer David Ting, who co-founded Imprivata with Phil Scargo, in 2,000, reportedly left the company recently, Xcomomy reported in late September this year.

Caradigm, which is part of GE Healthcare, is primarily a population health management and predictive analytics company and will continue to focus on those areas, led by CEO Neal Singh.

Caradigm also provided a range of identity and access management solutions, including governance, risk management and compliance and clinical and IT efficiency solutions, such as single sign-on and multi-factor authentication.

“We view Imprivata’s acquisition of the identity and access management business as a very positive transition – making both companies stronger,” Singh, said in a statement.

“Imprivata will work closely with Caradigm in the future,” Imprivata President and CEO Gus Malezis said in a statement, adding the acquisition would serve as catalyst for Imprivata to expand its market reach and also its authentication and access management portfolio



