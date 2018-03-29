By: 
Stepping Up to Enterprise Imaging IT Value: HIMSS® STEPS™
To reach value realization, start right – A 10-point plan
To reach value realization, start right – A 10-point plan
Five tips for navigating complex IT transformation
Lead your organization to enterprise imaging success: Five tips for navigating complex IT transformation
Augmented intelligence: The next frontier in health imaging

Sponsored

Imaging IT leaders affirm enterprise imaging is a prerequisite to value-based care

“It’s not easy to have data governance models, especially when we talk about imaging. I would like to challenge everyone to think about that first.”
March 29, 2018
09:22 AM
Share

The HIMSS18 session “The Big Picture Made Tangible: Realizing the Value of Enterprise Imaging IT,” focused on lessons learned during the journey to extract optimal value from medical images. Panelists exchanged real-world experiences to simplify and transform IT support of clinical collaboration and operational efficiencies.

Moderated by AGFA HealthCare, the session featured four leaders in enterprise data management, clinical workflow and transformation:

• Rasu Shrestha, MD, MBA, Chief Innovation Officer, University of Pittsburgh Medical Center; Executive Vice President, UPMC Enterprises

• Cheryl Petersilge, MD, MBA, Medical Director, Integrated Content and Enterprise Imaging, Cleveland Clinic; Clinical Professor of Radiology

• Christopher J Gelabert, MD Department of Emergency Medicine, University of Texas Health San Antonio

• Kim Garriott, Principal Consultant, Logicalis Healthcare Solutions.

“Today we’re talking about the value wars . . .Whether you’re a payer, provider or a single imaging center, the reality is that value-based imaging is here to stay,” said Shrestha. “What we’re trying to do is define what value is across the value chain from the point of image auditing all the way downstream to outcomes, then have the right elements to measure and incentivize that value across the enterprise workflow. Enterprise imaging is enabling this journey to be realized. ”

“It’s not easy to have data governance models, especially when we talk about imaging. I would like to challenge everyone to think about that first.” said Garriott. “As you are developing your enterprise imaging technologies, it’s a unique opportunity to start with clean, intelligently labeled data that is going to build relevancy for analytics capabilities for machine learning and a relevance for what our caregivers today are hunting and pecking to find in the EHR. If only we would spend that time upfront on the appropriate data governance models, we can change the efficiency and efficacy of our care, and our time to improved outcomes.”

The complete video of “The Big Picture Made Tangible: Realizing the Value of Enterprise Imaging IT” is available online. Watch it today to learn enterprise imaging best practices from leading clinical innovators.

Topics: 
HIMSS18, Imaging
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

39 hospitals now using Apple Health Records

A screensnap of Apple's personal health record feature with iOS 11.3.

Top Story
Apple reveals 39 hospitals to launch Apple Health Records

Most Read

Jared Kushner says 'Trump administration has a new plan for interoperability'
Judy Faulkner comes to HIMSS18 with CHRs on her mind
Seema Verma rolls out new CMS interoperability initiatives at HIMSS18
Amazon Web Services exec: We're interested in longitudinal health records for analytics and pop health
GE to invest $500 million in healthcare and hire 5,000 software developers
Blockchain is proving itself for real-world healthcare applications

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Clinical
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)
Privacy & Security

Webinars

More Webinars

Privacy & Security
Women In Health IT
Privacy & Security

Video

Allied Physicians Group Improve Patient Engagement with Solutionreach
HIMSS TV
HIMSS TV is live: Watch now
Adrienne Boissey
'We need to dream bigger'
HIMSS TV
Welcome to HIMSS18: Here's what attendees need to know

More Stories

healthcare CIOs

John Halamka of Boston's Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, David Chou of Children's Mercy Kansas City and David Higginson of Phoenix Children's Hospital speaking at various HIMSS events.

The modern CIO: A business leader more than an IT pro
IU, Regenstrief
IU, Regenstrief publish blueprint evidence-based medicine
Lyft joins with Acuity Link
Lyft joins with Acuity Link, expands access to SNFs and nursing homes
Veterans Affairs EHR

VA Secretary Shulkin testifying during the House Appropriations Subcommittee on March 15. Credit: C-span

Shulkin slams 'toxic' Washington, speaks out against VA privatization
David Shulkin Veteran Affairs
POLL: What's next for VA's EHR plan?
Imaging IT leaders affirm enterprise imaging is a prerequisite to value-based care
veterans affairs

VA Secretary David Shulkin speaks at HIMSS18 in Las Vegas in early March.

Trump dumps Shulkin, goes with personal doctor instead
Medical supply shortage
Using inventory analytics can help reduce cost, shortage of medical supplies