IBM's Harriet Green named top 100 creative people for work with Watson

Cited for creativity in technology and artificial intelligence, Green is recognized on this year’s list for alerting businesses to the potential of Watson.
Bernie Monegain
June 09, 2017
Harriet Green is IBM General Manager of Watson Internet of Things, Customer Engagement and Education.

IBM global executive Harriet Green is among Fast Company’s 100 Most Creative People in Business for 2017.

The annual list features a hard-charging and varied group from a wide range of industries.

Green, whose title is IBM General Manager, Watson Internet of Things, Customer Engagement and Education, is recognized on this year’s list for alerting businesses to the potential of Watson, IBM’s supercomputer that has been put to work on several healthcare projects.

[Also: IBM opens global Watson headquarters in Munich.]

“I don’t much believe in artificial intelligence,” says Harriet Green, who is one of the executives helping to run IBM’s AI platform. “I believe in augmented intelligence. With Watson, we can augment capabilities that clients already have.”

“We have reached a tipping point with IoT innovation,” Green said.

“IBM Watson IoT has more than 6,000 clients and partners around the world, many who are eager to “co-innovate,” she added. IBM is investing $3 billion to prepare Watson for IoT.

This past February, Green helped IBM open its $200 million global headquarters in Munich, Germany. The center houses the Watson Internet of Things business. It is designed to drive collaboration and innovation with dozens of clients and partners in what IBM executives call “first-ever cognitive collaboratories.”

[Also: IBM to invest $3 billion to groom Watson for the Internet of Things.]

Prior to IBM, Green led the global transformation and rebranding of the leisure travel company Thomas Cook Group.

In 2016, Green won the Women in Technology Institute award and was inducted into the Women in Technology Hall of Fame.

