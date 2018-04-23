IBM Watson Health ranks top 15 hospitals

The renamed Truven Health Analytics research initiative found that the highest performers achieved better care consistency and alignment across facilities.
By Beth Jones Sanborn
April 23, 2018
12:10 PM
Share
IBM Watson Health top hospitals

IBM Watson Health has revealed its 15 Top Health Systems based on overall organizational performance. Formerly known as the Truven Health Analytics 15 Top Health Systems, the rankings have been conducted annually since 2008 and reflect operational and clinical excellence, IBM Watson Health said. 

Top systems earned the ranking at least in part through more consistent care across member hospitals, finding a “small but discernable difference” in the level of individual hospital alignment within the top-performing health systems as well as 1.9 percent lower volatility, the group said.

Demonstrating what separates the best from the rest, top hospitals achieved several benchmarks over their peers including: 14.6 percent fewer in-hospital deaths, 17.3 percent fewer complications and 16.2 percent fewer healthcare-associated infections. They also had a median severity-adjusted length of stay roughly one half-day shorter than peers and median ED wait times 40 minutes shorter per patient as well as 5.6 percent lower per episode combined in-hospital and post-discharge costs. HCAHPS scores for overall hospital experience were also 2.3 percent higher.

Using the study’s findings, IBM Watson health said that if all Medicare inpatients received the same level of care as delivered by the top 15 systems, more than 60,000 lives could have been saved, more than 31,000 more patients could have a complication-free care episode, HAI’s would drop 16 percent and ER wait times would be reduced to 40 minutes or less.

Researchers evaluated 338 health systems and 2,422 member hospitals on nine clinical and operational performance benchmarks to formulate the rankings. Those benchmarks included risk-adjusted inpatient mortality index, risk-adjusted complications index, mean healthcare-associated infection index, mean 30-day risk-adjusted mortality rate, mean 30-day risk-adjusted readmission rate, severity-adjusted length of stay, mean emergency department throughput, Medicare spending per beneficiary index and HCAHPS score. 

The research was based on public data including Medicare cost reports, Medicare Provider Analysis and Review data, Healthcare Associated Infections and patient satisfaction data from the CMS Hospital Compare website.

HEALTH SYSTEM CITY STATE
Mayo Foundation Rochester Minnesota
Mercy Chesterfield Missouri
Sentara Healthcare Norfolk Virginia
St. Luke's Health System Boise Idaho
UCHealth Aurora Colorado
Aspirus Network Wausau Wisconsin
HealthPartners Bloomington Minnesota
Mercy Health, Cincinnati Cincinnati Ohio
Mission Health Ashville North Carolina
TriHealth Cincinnati Ohio
Asante Medford Oregon
CHI St. Joseph Health Bryan Texas
Maury Regional Health Columbia Tennessee
Roper St. Francis Healthcare Charleston South Carolina
UPMC Susquehanna Health System Williamsport Pennsylvania

Twitter: @BethJSanborn
Email the writer: beth.sanborn@himssmedia.com

Topics: 
Business Intelligence, Quality and Safety, Workforce
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

Comcast healthcare
Top Story
Comcast partners with Independence Health to create health company

Most Read

These 10 hospitals scored an 'F', pose greatest risk to patients, Leapfrog says
See which hospitals earned worst scores for hospital-acquired infections (list, map)
Here are the 12 healthcare issues that will define 2018, according to PwC
Top 10 healthcare technology advances for 2017, according to ECRI
eClinicalWorks sued for nearly $1 billion for inaccurate medical records
Epic to jump into medical billing, currently hiring for new unit

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Connected Health
Privacy & Security
Privacy & Security

Webinars

More Webinars

Financial/Revenue Cycle Management
Privacy & Security
Financial/Revenue Cycle Management

Video

Allied Physicians Group Improve Patient Engagement with Solutionreach
HIMSS TV
HIMSS TV is live: Watch now
Adrienne Boissey
'We need to dream bigger'
HIMSS TV
Welcome to HIMSS18: Here's what attendees need to know

More Stories

precision medicine Penn Medicine

Credit: Google Maps

Penn Medicine, Aspire launch $300M precision medicine fund
medical device security
Lawmakers ask how to tackle medical device security
bug bounty program
What infosec pros need to know before conducting a bug bounty program
IBM Watson Health top hospitals
IBM Watson Health reveals top 15 hospitals
Amazon blockchain healthcare
Amazon Web Services unveils blockchain templates
Cerner EHR cloud

Credit: Menninger Clinic

Menninger Clinic to roll out Cerner Millennium EHR in the cloud
AI machine learning healthcare

A discussion during Genius Bar panel at the 2017 Big Data event. This year's event will be held in San Francisco June 13-14. 

How deep and shallow learning can create cost savings
Trump censored LGBT health information

Senator Dianne Feinstein, along with Senators Tammy Baldwin and Patty Murray, sent President Trump a letter about their concerns about health information omissions on government websites. Credit: C-span

Senators say Trump censored LGBT health information on government sites