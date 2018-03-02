IBM showcasing full portfolio at HIMSS18, from pop health tech to blockchain and beyond

All its properties will be in one place at Booth 6243, which will feature innovations powered by a diverse array of acquisitions in recent years.
By Jessica Davis
March 02, 2018
03:48 PM
IBM machine learning

IBM will highlight its wide range of technology – from machine learning and medical imaging to blockchain and cybersecurity – at HIMSS18. Value-based care, population health management, drug discovery, oncology and more will be front-and-center as the company showcases a vast variety of tools aimed at helping health systems succeed in the era of accountable care.

Since launching IBM Watson Health at HIMSS15, IBM has continued to make significant strides to expand its portfolio and find new ways to help its clients better manage value-based care.

For the first time since that launch, all of IBM's acquired properties will be demoing together on the big show floor, including recent acquisitions of Explorys, Phytel, Merge Healthcare and Truven Health Analytics, according to Christine Douglass, IBM's external relations manager.

[Also: Teladoc taps IBM Watson machine learning for second opinion service]

"Our portfolio and our audience has grown considerably since we launched Watson Health at HIMSS15," said Douglass. "Our focus is on helping healthcare professionals make better use of data – to turn data into knowledge and to identify the information they need to improve personalization in healthcare and accelerate their journey to value-based care."

IBM has made headlines at past HIMSS conferences by announcing big acquisitions mid-show. Asked about any big surprise announcements for HIMSS18, Douglass said attendees will have to stay tuned. But IBM plans to demonstrate the evolution of its data-driven offerings from all of its properties, she said, and will also share updates on its ongoing Watson for Clinical Trial Matching initiative.

The IBM booth will also host theater presentations throughout the conference, from both Watson Health clients and partners. These talks will cover everything from high-performance computing to opioid addiction and diabetes.

IBM Watson Health's Deputy Chief Health Officer Tina Moen, MD, for instance, will outline where the pharmacy can fit into a provider's pop health strategy at 10:30 a.m. March 6. And Watson pilot results from the American Medical Association's Integrated Health Model will be unveiled at 2 p.m. March 7.

IBM will be at Booth 6243.

HIMSS18 Preview

An inside look at the innovation, education, technology, networking and key events at the HIMSS18 global conference in Las Vegas.

Topics: 
Artificial Intelligence, HIMSS18, Population Health
