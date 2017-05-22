Artificial Intelligence

IBM, Rensselaer Polytech launch AI, cognitive computing project

Team plans to leverage Watson AI to develop cognitive tools that use analytics, knowledge-driven learning and semantics-based interrogation.
By Bernie Monegain
May 22, 2017
02:40 PM
Share

IBM and Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute are creating the new Center for Health Empowerment by Analytics, Learning, and Semantics. The center, which will be on the Rensselaer campus in Troy, New York is a five-year collaborative effort aimed at researching how the application of advanced cognitive computing can help people understand and improve their own health conditions.

The idea is to generate insights to help with more effective treatments for individual patients and to create efficiencies in the healthcare system, Rensselaer President Shirley Ann Jackson said in a statement.

“Cognitive computing is poised to transform every profession, industry, and economy, and IBM is committed to helping to solve the world's biggest health challenges,” added John E. Kelly III, senior vice president, Cognitive Solutions and Research at IBM. 

[Also: Cognitive computing will democratize medicine, IBM Watson officials say]

Watson AI technology will be part of the project.

The team at the center plans to develop cognitive tools that use analytics, knowledge-driven learning, and semantics-based interrogation. The goal is to address data-to-knowledge gaps to enable clinicians and patients to help manage and prevent chronic diseases and conditions.

In addition to developing new computational technologies, RPI researchers at the HEALS center aim to collect relevant clinical and non-clinical knowledge, as well as gather and integrate user-generated data from such sources as individual lifestyle questionnaires, health or wellness data from mobile fitness tracking devices, and social network data from shared online activities.

The challenge lies in the personalized coupling of curated knowledge and individual data, according to James Hendler, director of the Rensselaer Institute for Data Exploration and Applications – IDEA.  Hendler, who will serve as director of the HEALS center, is also the Tetherless World Professor of Computer, Web, and Cognitive Sciences at Rensselaer.

“IBM’s Watson technology has made major inroads in life sciences and health,” Hendler said in a statement. “Our goal now is to use Watson to help clinicians prevent people from developing chronic conditions by providing them with health information customized for their specific medical, environmental, and work/life situations.”

Twitter: @Bernie_HITN
Email the writer: bernie.monegain@himssmedia.com

Like Healthcare IT News on Facebook and LinkedIn

Topics: 
Analytics, Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Computing
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

Epic rollout at Penn Medicine owes success to training, optimization
Epic rollout at Penn Medicine owes success to training, optimization

Most Read

Hospital datacenters: Extinct in 5 years?
AI, machine learning will shatter Moore's Law in rapid-fire pace of innovation
Epic tops 2017 Best in KLAS awards, securing top spot for 7th straight year; see complete winners
Update: Flatiron Health putting $175 million Roche investment to work
Half of hospitals to adopt artificial intelligence within 5 years
2017: The Year Ahead in Healthcare Information Technology

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Decision Support
Privacy & Security
Patient Engagement

Webinars

More Webinars

EHRs
Quality and Safety
Privacy & Security

Video

Shareefa Alabdulmunem, Head of eServices at King Faisal Specialist Hospital
Women in Health IT: What it means to be recognized as influential
Distinguishing AI from machine learning
Cheryl Reinking, CNO at El Camino Hospital
Healthcare analytics and fall preventions at El Camino Hospital
J. Bryan Bennett, executive director of the Healthcare Center for Excellence
Healthcare analytics success demands effective leadership

More Stories

McKesson spinoff Change Healthcare bets big on blockchain
McKesson spinoff Change Healthcare bets big on blockchain
Not so fast, Congress: VistA is more interoperable than you think

Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin.

Not so fast, Congress: VistA is more interoperable than...
GE Women in Global Health

Global Health stats from the World Health Organization Assembly underway in Geneva, Switzerland.

GE Healthcare, Women in Global Health pay tribute to ‘...
IBM, Rensselaer Polytech launch AI, cognitive computing...
Hospitals might be getting better at breach reporting
House takes up scheduling, prescription drug data...
takeover athenahealth
Is a takeover of athenahealth inevitable?

(Flickr photo)

Rite Aid’s ecommerce platform breached, personal info...