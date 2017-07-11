Mergers & Acquisitions

Hyland wraps up takeover of Lexmark's Perceptive unit, adds 700 employees

Company acquires 17 offices around the world and a sizable portfolio of enterprise content management tools.
By Mike Miliard
July 11, 2017
02:35 PM
Hyland takeover of Lexmark Perceptive

Lexmark International's Perceptive business unit in Kansas City will now be run by Hyland. Photo via Google Maps

Hyland has finalized its acquisition of Lexmark International's Perceptive business unit, helping it build a more comprehensive suite of information management technology.

The Perceptive enterprise software now in Hyland's portfolio includes Perceptive Content (previously known as ImageNow), Perceptive Intelligent Capture (formerly Brainware), Acuo VNA, PACSGEAR, Claron, Nolij, Saperion, Pallas Athena, ISYS and Twistage.

For Hyland's healthcare clients, officials said that Acuo VNA will bolster the capabilities of Hyland's OnBase to offer a top platform for managing clinical content enterprise-wide. The company will also improve its advanced capture tools by integrating Perceptive Intelligent Capture's recognition engines.

The acquisition gives Westlake, Ohio-based Hyland 700 new employees and 17 offices around the world, including Perceptive's Kansas City headquarters.

Topics: 
Clinical, Data Warehousing, Imaging, Interoperability, Mergers & Acquisitions
