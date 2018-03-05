HP launches new laptops designed specifically for healthcare

Hewlett Packard has lifted the curtain on a spate of new healthcare devices, each specifically designed to address the next generation of patient care, The new portfolio was revealed at the HIMSS18 conference in Las Vegas on Monday.

The new slate of products is designed to address healthcare provider needs such as enhanced patient safety, smarter workflows, temedicine and data security. The new devices include the HP EliteBook 840 G5 Healthcare Edition notebook, the HP EliteOne 800 G4 23.8 Healthcare Edition All-in-One (AiO), and the HP Healthcare Edition HC270cr Clinical Review Display.

Dubbed the HP Healthcare Edition, the portfolio offers solutions “that are safer, smarter and more secure for healthcare,” HP’s Senior Director of Worldwide Healthcare Reid Oakes said in a statement. He said the offerings “help providers protect patients and their data, streamline workflows, and facilitate collaboration across the care continuum to deliver effective patient-centered care.”

Safety, efficiency and security are among the challenges facing the healthcare industry these days. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are about 1.7 million healthcare-associated infections, or HAIs, in U.S. hospitals each year. That, according to HP, illustrates the need for devices designed for repeated and thorough sanitization. And there’s is a need to streamline clinical workflows and boost productivity to improve the care delivery experience. On average, clinicians log into workstations and applications 70 times a day, according to research from Imprivata, impacting the amount of time spent engaging with patients.

Plus, modern security threats are complex, and requiring comprehensive defense strategies. Data from the Ponemon Institute shows that, in 2016, more than 16 million healthcare records were exposed or stolen, with the average cost of data breach per lost or stolen record estimated to be $355 in the U.S.

To that end, HP’s new portfolio includes The HP EliteBook 840 G5 Healthcare Edition Notebook, which utilizes HP Easy Clean software to facilitate cleaning with germicidal wipes while the device is still on. It’s the world's first ultra-slim notebook for healthcare to integrate RFID and biometrics for single sign-on authentication, according to an HP internal analysis, and features HP Sure View Gen410 to deter visual hacking. It’s also optimized for an intuitive collaboration experience: HP Audio Boost, HP Noise Cancellation, and IR/RGB camera for optimized audio and video calls. It’s expected to be available in May.

The HP EliteOne 800 G4 23.8 Healthcare Edition AiO, meanwhile, is an AiO for healthcare with integrated dual-band RFID and biometrics for single sign-on authentication. It features HP Manageability Integration Kit (MIK) and can collaborate with HP Audio Boost, HP Noise Cancellation to suppress background distractions from noisy environments, and dual-facing pop-camera simplifying patient registration and badging, while offering an enhanced privacy option when the camera’s not in use. It’s expected in June.

And then there’s the HP Healthcare Edition HC270cr Clinical Review Display, which HP said is the world’s first clinical review display to integrate an RFID reader that supports single-sign-on authentication. This 27-inch diagonal, 3.7-megapixel clinical review display is DICOM Part 14-compliant with luminance uniformity, automatic backlight monitoring, auto image rotation, and supports user calibration for image viewing. It is the world’s first clinical review display with USB-C that supplies up to 65w power delivery for connected devices, according to HP. It’s also expected in June.

HP is in Booth 2837.

HIMSS18 Preview An inside look at the innovation, education, technology, networking and key events at the HIMSS18 global conference in Las Vegas.

Twitter: @JELagasse

Email the writer: jeff.lagasse@himssmedia.com