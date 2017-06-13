HP debuts healthcare device with heightened security baked in

HP this week unveiled the HP EliteOne 800 G3 Healthcare Edition All-in-One, a computing device designed to combat issues surrounding security and telemedicine. The device is best suited for nursing station, wall-mounted or cart-mounted settings, HP said.

Computing devices like this are needed by hospitals to give caregivers complete access to clinical information on a fully functional PC. And security measures are more important than ever with healthcare firmly in the sights of cybercriminals eyeing valuable medical records.

[Also: eClinicalWorks adds telehealth feature to mobile app]

“Increased security threats and finding new ways to collaborate between healthcare professionals and patients were some of the many factors that went into designing our first all-in-one for the healthcare industry,” said Reid Oakes, senior director of worldwide healthcare at HP.

The computing device is heavy on security, which addresses today’s heightened need for cybersecurity protections in healthcare. The EliteOne Healthcare Edition is equipped with HP’s Sure Start Gen3 BIOS protection, HP Multi-Factor Authenticate, HP WorkWise and the HP Manageability Integration Kit to combat ever-increasing cyberattacks, ransomware and malware, HP said. The multi-factor authentication technology, for example, turns a clinician’s mobile device into a second-factor identifier, automatically identifying the clinician when in range and automatically logging off when out of range.

[Also: American Well launches new enterprise tool to improve telemedicine adoption]

And on the telemedicine front, with video and audio conferencing playing an increasingly important role in healthcare, the EliteOne Healthcare Edition offers collaboration and premium audio features, such as HP Audio Boost, HP Noise Cancellation, and audio by Bang & Olufsen, HP said.

The HP EliteOne 800 Healthcare Edition All-in-One will be available in July for a starting price of $1,299 per unit.

Twitter: @SiwickiHealthIT

Email the writer: bill.siwicki@himssmedia.com

Like Healthcare IT News on Facebook and LinkedIn