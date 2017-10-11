Telehealth

How tele-stroke tools helped Avanti Hospitals treat 1,500% more patients

The technology enables the health system to triage patients at community hospitals and determine whether they should stay there or transfer to an academic medical center.
By Bill Siwicki
October 11, 2017
02:19 PM
tele-stroke tools

Avanti Hospitals in East Los Angeles. Photo via Avanti

Health system Avanti recently became Tier 1 stroke certified at its four hospitals by partnering with USC Keck Medicine for on-call, academic-quality tele-stroke consultations. The benefits of having physicians at the ready for stroke diagnosis and care via telehealth technology are already paying off.

“Tele-stroke care affords the same opportunity to a population of patients that have acutely lost the ability to live a normal life,” said Benjamin Emanuel, DO, medical director for tele-stroke and assistant professor of clinical neurology at USC Keck Medicine. Emanuel sees patients via telemedicine a few times per week who present from hospitals in the Avanti health system. “Acute stroke affects approximately 800,000 people in the U.S. alone, but there are not enough specialists to accurately evaluate and treat these patients.”

With tele-stroke services, a healthcare organization can offer subspecialized care to any patient, anywhere, at a moment’s notice. USC Keck Medicine and Avanti use telemedicine technology and services from vendor Cloudbreak Health.

“We started offering tele-stroke care about three years ago,” Emanuel said. “The goal of our service was to offer acute tele-stroke care to a community hospital that lacked stroke services, and was not a primary stroke center. This allowed us to make the biggest change to a community. The first hospital we introduced our service to became a primary stroke center, and was able to increase its stroke volume by 500 percent in the first six months.”

Since Avanti became Tier 1 accredited, USC Keck Medicine has been seeing 15-20 stroke patients in Avanti emergency departments every week – a nearly 1,500 percent increase in volume.

“The best part of tele-stroke services is how it polishes the spoke-and-hub model of stroke care,” Emanuel said. “By adding a tele-stroke service to a hospital that lacked such a service we are able to bring subspecialized care to the community bedside. We are then able to triage patients either to stay at the spoke community hospital, or transfer to the hub academic center for a higher level of care.”

This division of labor, he added, allows community hospitals to become great at providing primary stroke care while allowing academic centers to focus on providing comprehensive stroke care for complex cases.

