Privacy & Security

How to stop ransomware: It's really not that complicated

Security basics go a long way to protecting patient data against even scary-looking attacks.
By Jessica Davis
July 18, 2017
02:22 PM
Share
stop ransomware

Ransomware. The word itself is scary enough, let alone the glimpse of just how damaging such attacks could be that the world saw in WannaCry and NotPetya during May and June. But cybersecurity experts counter that ransomware shouldn’t actually be so overwhelming to information security professionals -- if they adhere to simple best practices. 

For starters, backup files are crucial and those should be both encrypted and kept offline -- separate from the main network, according to Engin Kirda, professor of electrical and computer engineering and computer and information science at Northeastern University.

[Also: WannaCry was not so shocking for nearly half of cybersecurity pros]

Lee Kim, HIMSS’ director of privacy and security said the real problem is that hospitals are often stuck running outdated, legacy systems. And even keeping pace with software patches is not always completely effective. Both NotPetya and WannaCry, for instance, leveraged vulnerabilities in these legacy systems.

In fact, Kim explained that when hospitals system must run these outdated systems, including those upon which medical devices are built, it’s necessary to make sure the ports of entry are as closed off as possible. 

 Learn more: Healthcare Security ForumBoston Sept. 11-13, 2017. Register here.​

“If an organization needs to run these systems, shelter the technology from the outside world and segment it from the network,” Lee said. “It’s always best practice to segment the network and not make it possible for one hacker to get in and pivot around your system.”

After patching, segmenting and software needs, Kim said that hospitals can increase defenses with pen testing, which actively scans the system or network for exploitable vulnerabilities.

“I can’t think of a better way to be prepared,” said Kim. “[Pen testing] should be done not just once in a blue moon, it needs to be done regularly. 

Hospitals should authorize the testing with a vendor or security employee with experience to ensure there are no disruptions due to high traffic. 

Risk assessments can also help reveal weaknesses and build defenses. 

[Also: Here are the dos and don'ts when hiring healthcare cybersecurity pros]

“We want to make things more difficult for the attackers and reduce the volume of attacks,” she said.

Not surprisingly, the crux of the ransomware issue boils down to the biggest weakness to all networks: the user.

It’s a simple technique, hackers craft emails and trick users into action, Kirda said. “It’s just that some users don’t understand ransomware, and they end up doing things that allow a successful attack.”

So phishing training is critical, explained Kim. “It’s the adage of you’re only as strong as your weakest link. You can’t ignore teaching employees what to do and what not to do.”

Fortunately, there’s a lot that can be done with the human element. Naturally, employees should be trained to be cautious about opening attachments. “For an attack to be successful,” Kim said, “they just need a door or one hole to squeeze through.”

Some organizations are also labeling email as external, which can help employees determine the validity of an email sent supposedly from a member within the company. IT can add it to the bottom of every email in red. If an email is sent from outside it will push through the designated filter and notify the user it’s from an outside party.

Anti-phishing, user education and clearly marking emails as external or internal are basic blocking and tackling that can go a long way to thwarting attacks. Kim also recommended seeking outside help when you need it. 

[Also: 5 cybersecurity threats to know about right now]

“Study up or hire someone experienced in cybersecurity,” Kim said. There are plenty of ethical hacking pointers available online, and “yet there are so many health organizations vulnerable to attacks. It’s really a twilight zone experience.” 

Ultimately, the issue lies with infosec professionals explaining why cybersecurity needs to be at the forefront of budget discussions and planning -- because it’s a safe bet that the attacks will keep on coming due to profitability. 

“Healthcare is low-hanging fruit,” Kim said. “That’s the unfortunate reality: the dragon is at the door.” 

Lee Kim and Engin Kirda will speak more on ransomware and the threat horizon at the Healthcare Security Forum, in Boston on Sept. 11-13, 2017. Register here.​

Twitter: @JessieFDavis
Email the writer: jessica.davis@himssmedia.com

Like Healthcare IT News on Facebook and LinkedIn

Topics: 
Privacy & Security
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

OIG plans to investigate $15 billion in meaningful use payments
meaningful use payments

Most Read

Nuance knocked offline by ransomware attacking Europe
Nuance still down after Petya cyberattack, offers customers alternative tools
WSU hard drive theft potentially impacts 1 million people
Blockchain's potential use cases for healthcare: hype or reality?
How does blockchain actually work for healthcare?
Hackers will target hospitals like never before in 2017

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Data Warehousing
Privacy & Security
Meaningful Use

Webinars

More Webinars

Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)
Clinical
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)

Video

Women in Health IT: Influential perspectives
HIMSS17 Session Recording
Shattering the Glass Ceiling: Lessons Learned for Aspiring Female Executives
Eric Dishman NIH
NIH precision medicine program wants a million-strong cohort, from all walks of life
Karen DeSalvo and Suzi Grizancic
HIMSS Radio: Karen DeSalvo and Suzi Grizancic on gender equality in HIT

More Stories

attacks from dark web
Defending against dark web-fueled attacks calls for...
State HIE in North Carolina
Duke, Novant Health, Carolinas HealthCare System sign on...
Google Glass in healthcare

Photo via Tedeytan on Flickr

In 'new chapter,' Google's Glass pivots...
precision medicine in cancer cases

Oncologists Lincoln Nadauld, MD, and Derrick Haslem, MD, work at the Southwest Cancer Center in St. George, Utah.

Intermountain, Stanford University see promise for...
Peachtree Neurological Clinic breach
Atlanta clinic finds 15-month breach during...
athenahealth CFO joins Arcadia Healthcare Solutions
Former athenahealth CFO joins Arcadia Healthcare...
securing cloud data
Who's responsible for protecting patient data in...
AI Blockchain ransomware security
Experts to address AI, Blockchain, ransomware and...