How to put behavioral economics to work for more effective patient engagement

Experts from Penn Medicine, Sutter Health and VAL Health say psychological insights into decision-making processes can lead to big improvements in health habits.
By Mike Miliard
March 20, 2018
03:49 PM
Share
How to put behavioral economics to work for more effective patient engagement

More and more health systems are understanding the value of an emerging frontier in patient engagement: Behavioral economics.

In a HIMSS Learning Center webinar this week, Albert Chan, MD, chief of digital patient experience at Sutter Health; David Asch, MD, executive director of the Penn Medicine Center for Innovation, and Karen Horgan, co-founder of consulting firm VAL Health, will offer insights into how behavioral economics-based approaches can pay dividends for providers.

[Also: Analyzing behavioral economics and psychology are key to engaging patients to make meaningful changes]

Case in point: Sutter Health managed a six-fold increase in the rate of patients scheduling online by paying closer attention to the decision-making processes of its patients.

The webinar, "Behavioral Economics Applied: Digital Tools to Increase Patient Engagement," is scheduled for Thursday, March 22 at noon CT.

In a recent interview with Healthcare IT News, Asch explained the value of behavioral economics. While patients might be irrational in their decision-making processes, they're "irrational in highly predictable ways," he said.

That means that health systems that focus on patient psychology can more successfully leverage that knowledge to help drive engagement and healthier behaviors.

"The idea that we should educate people and help them make better decisions has only minimal effectiveness," said Asch.

Behavioral economics shows that consumers are not always rational, even when equipped useful information and handy health gadgets.

"Fitbits and pedometers don't make you walk more," said Asch. "Weight loss apps don't make you lose weight. They're just facilitators. Unless they're paired with some insight into human behavior, they're the sound of one hand clapping."

Twitter: @MikeMiliardHITN
Email the writer: mike.miliard@himssmedia.com

Topics: 
Analytics, Patient Engagement, Population Health
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

Mass General, Brigham and Women’s launch digital pathology project with Royal Philips

Credit: Google Street View

Top Story
Mass General, Brigham and Women’s launch digital pathology project

Most Read

Epic CEO Judy Faulkner is standing behind switch from EHRs to 'CHRs'
Top 10 healthcare technology advances for 2017, according to ECRI
Here are the 12 healthcare issues that will define 2018, according to PwC
Hospital datacenters: Extinct in 5 years?
CVS-Aetna merger will make an even bigger giant out of Epic
2017: The Year Ahead in Healthcare Information Technology

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Clinical
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)
Privacy & Security

Webinars

More Webinars

Privacy & Security
Women In Health IT
Privacy & Security

Video

Allied Physicians Group Improve Patient Engagement with Solutionreach
HIMSS TV
HIMSS TV is live: Watch now
Adrienne Boissey
'We need to dream bigger'
HIMSS TV
Welcome to HIMSS18: Here's what attendees need to know

More Stories

Wyoming HIE
Wyoming enlists Medicity for help with new community-owned HIE
Twitter Chat
#PrecisionHIT Twitter Chat: Mapping out Precision Medicine’s Steps Forward
medication adherence technology

Lynn Community Health Center in Lynn, Massachusetts. Credit: Google Maps

Two hospitals turn to medication adherence tech for at-risk populations
OCR investigating Banner Health

Banner Desert Medical Center in Mesa, Arizona. Credit: Google Maps

OCR investigating Banner Health for breach of 3.7 million records
Morehouse Healthcare scores National Committee for Quality Assurance recognition for patient-centered care

Morehouse School of Medicine in Atlanta, Georgia. Credit: Google Maps

Morehouse scores national quality assurance recognition
HIMSS TV
Heard on HIMSS TV: Thought leaders talk about the state of the industry
Research Finds States Remain Committed to Value-Based Payment Models
Research Finds States Remain Committed to Value-Based Payment Models
HIPAA compliance GDPR privacy law in Europe
What US health orgs need to know about Europe’s GDPR privacy law