How Henry Ford redefined their IT operations and won a Davies for it

System said implementing Epic freed them from a legacy system that had them flirting with meaningful use failure, and ultimately redefined their system.
By Beth Jones Sanborn
March 06, 2018
07:55 PM
Share
Henry Ford Davies Award

Credit: Henry Ford Health System

“Every great story starts with a tipping point. You have to have something that made you make a Herculean change.”

For Detroit’s Davies Award-winning Henry Ford Health System, that came around 2009 as they faced a significant challenge thanks to a splintered legacy record system that involved, among other things, 25 different systems where patients could be registered. That would never stand up to ICD-10 or meaningful use and the pressure was building.

“We no longer could use our environment and we knew we had a deadline. That was our challenge,” said Henry Ford’s Vice President of Clinical Transformation Geoff Patterson.

[Also: How Henry Ford Physician Network made the numbers work in the Next Generation ACO]

They committed to implementing the Epic EHR system and launched Project HELIOS, Henry Ford’s electronic integrated information system.

“The goal was to strengthen our commitment to improving people’s lives. It was all about the patient. We were looking for standardized process and workflows and using technology to get us there,” Patterson said.

With buy-in at all levels and oversight from system leaders, Henry Ford made the commitment early that they would standardized for system-wide consistency, training would not be optional and they planned for the post-live and long-term sustainment. Most importantly, the patient would be at the center of all decision making when it came to standardization or any of the coming changes.

“So if it impacted them negatively, it was actually challenged as decision,” Patterson said.

Henry Ford deployed Epic across the system and created an enterprise data warehouse and a central business office that housed a unified revenue cycle department. All facilities had to standardize and come up with uniform processes, right down to  the pharmacy committee standardizing the formulary.

The gains were incredible.

First, HELIOS allowed them to insource about 650 IT consultants with a retention rate of about 98 percent. Transcription was a big area in need of change. Doctors in the system used transcription services often and it was costly, with a burn rate of several million dollars a year for transcription and dictation vendors. Once they started using Epic to document instead, they saw about $135,000 a month in savings, along with another $100,000 in monthly savings thanks to standardization of forms and electronic distribution which greatly reduced paper, postage and processing. 

Pharmacy Formulary Standardization saved them another $83,000 a month too. They also now have a master patient index. So when an event happens at Henry Ford, it all gets documented the same way. They standardized contracts, terms and conditions and were able to eliminate maintenance fees and other costs that came with their previous overly varied environment and migrated all their legacy applications so that the data is now stored in the current system.

Patterson said they would not have achieved meaningful use without Epic, grabbing almost all MU opportunity to the tune of about $68 million. They have also achieved HIMSS Stage 6 with their inpatient and ambulatory operations and have set a goal of HIMSS stage 7 within the next 18 months.

“We’ve got stage 7 envy, but we’ll get there eventually,” he said.

Full HIMSS18 Coverage

An inside look at the innovation, education, technology, networking and key events at the HIMSS18 global conference in Las Vegas.

Twitter: @BethJSanborn
Email the writer: beth.sanborn@himssmedia.com

Topics: 
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR), HIMSS18, Workflow
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

CMS interoperability

Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator Seema Verma speaking at HIMSS18 on Tuesday.

Top Story
Verma: CMS is taking on interoperability

Most Read

Epic CEO Judy Faulkner reveals two new EHR versions are in development
Epic CEO Judy Faulkner is standing behind switch from EHRs to 'CHRs'
Epic to jump into medical billing, currently hiring for new unit
eClinicalWorks sued for nearly $1 billion for inaccurate medical records
Apple to launch Health Records app with HL7's FHIR specifications at 12 hospitals
Epic sued over millions in alleged anesthesia over-billing; Company stands by system

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Privacy & Security
Privacy & Security
Privacy & Security

Webinars

More Webinars

Innovation Pulse
Analytics
Privacy & Security

Video

HIMSS TV is live: Watch now
Adrienne Boissey
'We need to dream bigger'
HIMSS TV
Welcome to HIMSS18: Here's what attendees need to know
HIMSS TV
An early look at HIMSS TV

More Stories

Judy Faulkner Epic
Judy Faulkner comes to HIMSS18 with CHRs on her mind
Henry Ford Davies Award

Credit: Henry Ford Health System

How Henry Ford redefined their IT operations and won a Davies for it
Google cloud AI

Google Cloud exec David Parish speaking at HIMSS18 on Tuesday.

The AI hype is real, and Google is trying to live up to it
6 policymakers promise change is on the way
6 policymakers promise change is on the way
Cerner CEO Brent Shafer
Cerner's new CEO is on a listening tour
ONC leaders call for fewer regulations

National Coordinator for Health IT Donald Rucker, MD, speaking at the HIMSS18 ONC Town Hall on Tuesday.

ONC leaders call for fewer regulations, not more
cybersecurity threats

Jon Walter McKeeby, the CIO for its Department of Clinical Research Informatics, speaking during a HIMSS18 Allscripts’ meeting on data security best practices.

NIH, experts warn healthcare pros to stay vigilant to thwart hackers
AMA president

AMA President James Madara, MD, was part of a panel of speakers at an after-hours dinner at HIMSS18 on Monday.

AI's potential runs up against lingering data issues