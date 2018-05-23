How to communicate the value of value-based analytics initiatives

Convincing the C-suite that there's ROI in projects that may seem intangible is a necessary skill to drive success in accountable care.
By Mike Miliard
May 23, 2018
09:34 AM
Share
fishing for value-based analytics

Healthcare is on the cusp of value-based care but providers are still fishing in the fee-for-service waters because there is no incentive to make the switch, for now.

Leigh Williams has a metaphor she likes to use to describe the shift from fee-for-service to value-based care. It's about fishing, in a boat on a lake.

When there's a storm forming on the horizon when the barometric pressure starts dropping, that's when the "fish start biting like mad," said Williams, administrator of business systems at University of Virginia Health System.

In that way, it's the "best time to be out there," she said. "You need to get back to shore, but you really don't want to because you're out there to catch fish." 

Right now, most of healthcare is on the cusp of fee-for-service and value-based care, she explained. Providers are still making money with volumes of patients, but there's a change looming that could be a wake-up call.

Health system CEOs, CFOs and execs often seem to be saying, "I see that maybe there's a storm on the horizon, but I'm not ready to cut bait and go back in yet because there's no incentive to," said Williams. "But at some point, the storm is going to be on top of you, and if you stay too long, you're going to get hurt.” 

The trick is to figure out the best time to shift over and start value-based care initiatives to get you safely to shore.

[Also: AI is key to precision medicine, but hospitals must have strategies for data integrity]

Williams was speaking this past week at the HIMSS Precision Medicine Summit. There, she offered advice for health systems looking to make that transition – specifically on building analytics and quality improvement projects that have buy-in from the C-suite, IT staff and clinicians alike.

Many people working in earnest to turn the ship around know that budget season often means a "gladiatorial battle where you have to take on your colleagues and prove that your project is more important for funding," said Williams.

In a cash-strapped environment, the first key to getting good projects the resources they need is to do some good PR work: helping your bosses to understand "what you're working on, and then engaging them and getting some of the alignment to be able to do your work," she said.

That means finding ways to make the "complex work we do relatable to them."

Another recommendation is to find ways to leverage existing IT infrastructure, putting it to work in new and creative ways that can drive value for the larger organization. In many cases, said Williams, "we've built all these data farms and some executives don't think they're getting the value out of them that they expected."

One useful strategy is to "find out where are there some failed or struggling initiatives that didn't prove out their ROI, find out what the technologies are and bring them into use cases for something new," she explained. "Say, 'I can get you more value for that' and leverage it in a way that wasn't planned five years ago when the investments were first made."

But a more basic challenge is to simply be able to relate to the C-suite just how that ROI is delivered – explaining complex initiatives in easy-to-understand ways.

"AI, precision medicine, genomics, those are going to be difficult topics – how do you prove ROI on an initiative that keeps people out of the hospital, or prevents harm?" said Williams. "You've got to look past the moment. A lot of execs are used to evaluating ROI in the next quarter, or by the end of the fiscal year."

But so much of the value of value-based initiatives won't show itself for years beyond that.

It's key to be able to explain that the analytics work is focused largely on "preventing things from happening, or changing the way patients seek their treatments. That intrinsically means we need to come up with new ways of evaluating the work."

That means being able to get C-suite executives to "think about it in phases, and getting them to see that it will be building on itself over time," said Williams, showing them that there's value in "changing the way we do business, fundamentally getting to somewhere new."

To do that, it's critical to stage it out, setting their expectations about what the investment will be and when they can start to see those changes," she explained. "Some of this work is going to take years to have the outcomes we want."

At UVA, for example, the leadership has learned to take the long view, she said, focusing on five to 10 years on the horizon. It's a mistake to let executives think a given project is going to change everything overnight.

For instance, "you start losing trust if they thought you were going to cure behavioral health issues this year," said Williams. "You have to help them understand what the goals are, so it's realistic what to expect."

So if an executive asks, "We spent $17 million – what did you get out of it?" You reply, "We got the infrastructure we need, or a new program in three clinics that they haven't had time to be able to do. It's about considering what that ROI is over time and communicating it to those who are looking for a financial return."

The next HIMSS Precision Medicine Summit will take place at HIMSS19 in Orlando on Feb. 11, 2019.

Twitter: @MikeMiliardHITN
Email the writer: mike.miliard@himssmedia.com

Topics: 
Accountable Care, Analytics, Financial/Revenue Cycle Management, Quality and Safety, Workflow
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

confirming identification for data security in healthcare
Top Story
How Integris Health fortified data security with identity governance

Most Read

These 10 hospitals scored an 'F', pose greatest risk to patients, Leapfrog says
See which hospitals earned worst scores for hospital-acquired infections (list, map)
eClinicalWorks sued for nearly $1 billion for inaccurate medical records
Top 10 healthcare technology advances for 2017, according to ECRI
Epic to jump into medical billing, currently hiring for new unit
Cerner sued for $16 million over revenue cycle rollout

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Medical Devices
Clinical
Clinical

Webinars

More Webinars

Women In Health IT
Patient Engagement
Analytics

Video

Cleveland Clinic Brent Hicks talk about mobile EHRs
How Cleveland Clinic is leveraging APIs to advance interoperability
Josh Mandel from Verily talks about APIs at Dev4Health
From HITECH to open APIs: How healthcare is becoming more connected
Adam Culbertson talking at Dev4Health about APIs
Are open APIs the be-all, end-all for healthcare?
VA's Lighthouse initiative at Dev4Health API conference
How the VA's Lighthouse initiative is leveraging the developer community

More Stories

At UPMC, remote patient monitoring helps reduce ER utilization and hospital readmissions
Senate passes $5.2 billion bill to expand VA private sector care, boost telemedicine
LifeBridge Health reveals breach that compromised health data of 500,000 patients

Northwest Hospital is part of the LifeBridge Health regional healthcare organization based in northwest Baltimore. Credit: Google Maps

Data of 500k patients compromised in LifeBridge Health breach
GDPR compliance tools for hospitals
ClearData releases GDPR compliance tools for hospitals
Bruce Greenstein departs as HHS CTO
Bruce Greenstein departs as HHS CTO, heads back to private sector
EHR safety contest from ONC
ONC kicks off $80,000 EHR safety contest
fishing for value-based analytics

Healthcare is on the cusp of value-based care but providers are still fishing in the fee-for-service waters because there is no incentive to make the switch, for now.

How to communicate the value of value-based analytics initiatives
HITRUST, NIST cybersecurity certification
HITRUST, NIST team up on cybersecurity certification