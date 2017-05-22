Government & Policy

House takes up scheduling, prescription drug data sharing in two VA bills

The Congressional Budget Office says the two bills will cost less than $1 million combined over the next 5 years.
By Bill Siwicki
May 22, 2017
12:44 PM
Share

On Tuesday, the U.S. House of Representatives is slated to consider a number of bills concerning the Department of Veterans Affairs, including two with healthcare information technology implications.

The VA Scheduling Accountability Act requires that VA facilities certify compliance with scheduling rules. The health IT implications here concern scheduling systems, which is a significant consideration since the VA has been sharply criticized in the past for long wait times for veterans to see caregivers.

[Also: VA finally gets transparent on veteran wait times, clinical care quality]

“H.R. 467 would require the Department of Veterans Affairs to ensure that the director of each medical facility of the department certify annually that the facility is in full compliance with the laws and regulations pertaining to scheduling medical appointments,” the Congressional Budget Office said. “In addition, the bill would require VA to ensure that directives and policies are being implemented in a uniform manner across the department. To accomplish that requirement, CBO expects VA would distribute regular guidance through electronic correspondence.”

The CBO estimates implementing H.R. 467 would cost less than $500,000 over the 2018-2022 period.

The VA Prescription Data Accountability Act 2017 requires prescription drug information be shared with prescription drug monitoring programs. The health IT implications here revolve around information systems capable of sharing medication information.

“H.R. 1545 would require the Department of Veterans Affairs to disclose to state programs that monitor prescription drugs certain information about all people who receive prescriptions from VA,” the CBO said. “Under current law, VA is required to disclose such information only for veterans or their dependents who are prescribed medication through VA. H.R. 1545 would expand that group to include anyone who is prescribed medication through VA, including descendants of veterans, staff at VA, and individuals receiving disaster relief.”

The CBO estimates implementing the bill would cost less than $500,000 over the 2018-2022 period.

The bills were part of a group of 11 bills approved last Wednesday by the House Veterans Affairs Committee.

Twitter: @SiwickiHealthIT
Email the writer: bill.siwicki@himssmedia.com

Like Healthcare IT News on Facebook and LinkedIn

Topics: 
Government & Policy, Patient Engagement
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

Epic rollout at Penn Medicine owes success to training, optimization
Epic rollout at Penn Medicine owes success to training, optimization

Most Read

VA will move from VistA to a commercial EHR, secretary says
PwC's top 10 healthcare industry issues for 2017
How the Coast Guard’s ugly, Epic EHR break-up played out
Former Tenet Healthcare exec indicted in $400 million kickback scheme
Donald Trump elected: His 7 point plan for healthcare
Deaths by medical mistakes hit records

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Decision Support
Privacy & Security
Patient Engagement

Webinars

More Webinars

EHRs
Quality and Safety
Privacy & Security

Video

Shareefa Alabdulmunem, Head of eServices at King Faisal Specialist Hospital
Women in Health IT: What it means to be recognized as influential
Distinguishing AI from machine learning
Cheryl Reinking, CNO at El Camino Hospital
Healthcare analytics and fall preventions at El Camino Hospital
J. Bryan Bennett, executive director of the Healthcare Center for Excellence
Healthcare analytics success demands effective leadership

More Stories

McKesson spinoff Change Healthcare bets big on blockchain
McKesson spinoff Change Healthcare bets big on blockchain
Not so fast, Congress: VistA is more interoperable than you think

Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin.

Not so fast, Congress: VistA is more interoperable than...
GE Women in Global Health

Global Health stats from the World Health Organization Assembly underway in Geneva, Switzerland.

GE Healthcare, Women in Global Health pay tribute to ‘...
IBM, Rensselaer Polytech launch AI, cognitive computing...
Hospitals might be getting better at breach reporting
House takes up scheduling, prescription drug data...
takeover athenahealth
Is a takeover of athenahealth inevitable?

(Flickr photo)

Rite Aid’s ecommerce platform breached, personal info...